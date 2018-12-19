Now that the 2018 season is done and dusted, the WSL has officially announced which surfers will be given spots on the 2019 Championship Tour. They listed the men and women who have qualified via ‘CT or the ‘QS–and they also announced which surfers would be awarded the injury wildcard spots.

To no one’s surprise, Tyler Wright was given the injury wildcard on the women’s side, after being sidelined by Influenza A, which morphed into a terrible-sounding affliction called Post Viral Syndrome.

But it’s the wildcard awardees on the men’s side of the draw–Mr. John Florence and Kelly Slater–that have stirred up a bit of debate. Before the Pipe Masters drew to a close last week, fans began questioning who would officially be chosen given the number of big names slotted on the injury list. Florence has been out of the draw since tweaking his knee in Bali, Caio Ibelli broke his foot warming up for the Margaret River Pro and Slater has been injured since the 2017 J-Bay Open over a year and a half ago, although he’s been selectively surfing random events this year.

Having to pick the two most deserved names amongst the three was obviously a tall order, as some thought that, although Slater is the all-time GOAT and based off career stats alone is worthy of an injury wildcard possibly until he is 60, he also seemed fine enough to compete this year on some level. Here’s what WSL Commissioner Kieren Perrow had to say about the decision:

“It’s always a challenge when we have a large number of applicants for a limited number of wildcard positions. We truly appreciate and understand the value of being on tour and take this process very seriously. As it has for years, this process includes an independent medical review board, which assesses the applicants based on severity of injury and the impact it has on the surfer’s ability to compete at the Championship Tour level. In the case of 2018, all three applicants were deemed to have severe injuries that prevented them from competing in multiple events. From there, we apply our technical criteria and career achievement factors – which include World Titles, career results, prior year ranking, and ranking at time of injury. While all three have strong cases, we have determined that Kelly Slater (USA) and John John Florence (HAW) will receive the WSL wildcards for 2019 and Caio Ibelli (BRA) will be the first replacement for the tour – not something we guarantee to a third applicant most seasons but is deserving in this case.”

In light of “World Titles, career results, prior year ranking, and ranking at time of injury,” choosing Florence and Slater makes sense (the two have 13 world titles between them for god’s sake). But the decision doesn’t sit well with everyone–mainly Caio Ibelli, obviously, who took to Instagram to voice his criticism.

“Today @wsl announced that next year’s Injury Wildcard will be Kelly Slater and JJ Florence. Sincerely, I disagree with the decision,” said Ibelli in Portuguese in the Instagram post below. Ibelli goes on to question the fairness of the commissioner’s decision, given the fact that Slater was healthy enough to charge 20-foot Cloudbreak while the Keramas event was on and seemed strong enough to surf his way to a 3rd place finish at the Surf Ranch Pro.

Luckily for Ibelli, he still might have the chance to compete in a few events next year as he’s been given the first replacement spot in the event that someone else gets injured again. But still, it ain’t the same as competing full time on the Dream Tour.