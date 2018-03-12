John Florence Loses to Wildcard Mikey Wright

There seems to be a hex on the WSL’s heavy hitters at Snapper, as we saw Kelly Slater pull out of the Quik Pro due to his lingering foot injury, followed by Carissa Moore, Steph Gilmore and Tyler Wright bowing out of the women’s event in the quarters. Now we can add the Hawaiian World Champ, John John Florence to the list of high-profile casualties.

In their Round Two heat today, Florence and the ever-mulletted Mikey Wright found themselves waiting patiently at the top of the point where shoulder-to-head-high waves popped up sporadically on the bank. Florence flinched first, taking off on a smaller frontrunner, while Wright went for the larger wall behind it. Steely resolve proved to be the call in the slow conditions, and Wright easily took the win with a mix of drop wallets, vertical climbs and a little tube for good measure. With just two waves under his belt by the time the final horn sounded, Wright had over 15 points on the board and a ticket into Round Three.

While it’s only one event and something the 2018 World Champ can surely bounce back from over the course of the season, Florence has gotta be frustrated with the result of equal 25th--his worst event finish since Trestles in 2015.

Stay tuned for more on the event with The Doherty Report after the last heat of the day.