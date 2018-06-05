“So I think somewhere right here, when I was trying to get back up, and it went like, ‘Kah Chlunk'”

Yep, that’s the sound of a million Fantasy Surfer teams falling to shambles.

The above quote is how the two-time World Champ, John Florence, described a nasty-looking spill that took place during a session filled with futuristic punts on Bali recently. There have been rumors circulating over the last 24 hours that Florence was out from the upcoming Uluwatu event, which was added to the schedule to make up for the cancelation of Margaret River after shark scares in Round 2. But some speculated that if Florence withdrew, perhaps it would have less to do with injury than the fact that Florence is currently sitting in the 21st spot on the rankings almost halfway through the season--not ideal when you’re a back-to-back world champ looking for a three-peat.

Well, pro surf conspiracy theorists will likely be disappointed by the below Instagram post, which shows Florence in a hospital bed about to be put through an MRI machine. “This year has been so much fun regardless of my results,” says Florence in the post. “Through some of the tough losses Ive learned more than I have in the past couple years. That's why I love competing -- the chance to learn is always there, win or lose. I love the drive to win you get from a loss. I feel like I'm more driven to win than ever from this year. Unfortunately I hurt my knee during a freesurf here in Bali, and I have to pull out of the next event to get back and heal up as quickly as possible. I was trying bottom turns in the yard last night to see if there is any way for me to possibly surf this event, but nothing about it felt right. Haha! I think it's best I heal 100% before I get back in the water. When I was a little kid I watched my favorite surfers winning events and trying big airs and big maneuvers and dreamed of doing those things. I will never lose that. I'm excited for everything to come. I hope to come out of this injury smarter and more excited than I have ever been.”

Watch the Instagram video below, and cross your fingers that we’ll see Florence back to full strength, hucking otherworldly airs in short order.