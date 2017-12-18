Florence’s First Reactions to his second World Title win

Less than an hour ago, when Jeremy Flores dispatched Gabriel Medina in their quarterfinal heat, Medina’s 2017 World Title hopes were dashed while Florence’s became very real. In his front yard overlooking Pipe, surrounded by friends, family and half of the student body of Sunset Beach Elementary, John Florence felt an enormous weight lifted off his shoulders as he realized that his work was done, and he was now a back-to-back world champion. WSL commentator Rosy Hodge was there in the yard to grab a few words with the newly-anointed 2017 champ before he’d have to paddle back out for his semifinal (this comp ain’t over yet, after all).

Hodge: Last year you took the title out in Portugal. How sweet is to do it here in front of your family and friends in the break that you grew up?

Florence: To win here at home, this has been my dream. To win here at home and have this whole build up through the event and making it through heats, and Gabe kept making it and making it and I was like, “Oh my gosh.” It was a pretty nervous build up, I'm kind of shaking right now. I don't know what to say. Everyone that was here for me, it's been so awesome with my whole crew—Brandon, Erik, Ross—it's just been a great year. I'm so stoked.

Hodge: You had to fight tooth and nail with Gabriel Medina winning back-to-back events in Europe and having to keep the composure throughout this event. How's that been for you?

Florence: Its been pretty hard for sure, but it's been fun. I've learned a lot about myself dealing with the pressure—its pretty scary being that close in points with someone like Gabriel, especially at Pipe where he's such a great surfer out there. But I don't know, I'm just so stoked right now.

Hodge: One event that has eluded you is the Pipe Masters, how are you feeling taking this in but you've also got a job to do for the rest of the day?

Florence: Yeah, I still have some heats to surf and I smell like champagne. It's pretty funny but I think I've got to go pretty soon, actually. I'd love to win Pipe. Just to go surf again without that pressure I think is going to be really fun because the last couple heats have been pretty scary

Hodge: It does seem like Pipe is turning on for your, Backdoor is turning on for you—do you feel like you can tap into that that winning energy you have on your side?

Florence: Yeah, I think I can. We'll see what happens. Ian has been surfing great out there and I think it's going to be a lot of fun and I get to surf without that pressure.