A few days before the start of the MEO Pro Portugal (which is now officially underway), John John Florence was seen getting super-tubed at Supertubos–a good sign of things to come over the forthcoming week of competition. But JJF’s tube-stuffing abilities obviously don’t come as a surprise–especially at a place where he’s had so much success at in the past (remember his win in 2016?). Hit play for a quick preview of what will hopefully go down over the course of the event and head on over to the WSL to tune in to all the action.

John John Florence Knows How to Get Super Tubed at Supertubos

