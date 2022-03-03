John John Florence Knows How to Get Super Tubed at Supertubos

A few days before the start of the MEO Pro Portugal (which is now officially underway), John John Florence was seen getting super-tubed at Supertubos–a good sign of things to come over the forthcoming week of competition. But JJF’s tube-stuffing abilities obviously don’t come as a surprise–especially at a place where he’s had so much success at in the past (remember his win in 2016?). Hit play for a quick preview of what will hopefully go down over the course of the event and head on over to the WSL to tune in to all the action.