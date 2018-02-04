Recently the two-time/current World Champ John Florence took a short trip half-way around the world to Snapper Rocks. The trip wasn’t for pleasure, nor to chase swell, but to test new boards for the Quiksilver Pro which is six weeks away. Imagine the advantage of getting a board dialed while not having to share the line-up with 36 fellow competitors in the freesurfs a couple of days before an event. Photographer Jason Childs documented the mission (which you can check out in the short gallery above). It’ll be exciting to see what Pyzel will put under Florence’s feet come mid march, especially after the footage is reviewed and the feedback is processed.

A post shared by Surfer Films (@surferfilms) on Jan 31, 2018 at 1:40pm PST