SURFER Photo Tees Available Now

Between the two of them, SURFER founder John Severson and SURFER staff photographer Ron Stoner captured some of the most iconic images of modern surfing’s formative years, and those images breathed life into the early issues of SURFER magazine. For our new line of photo tees, we thought it would be fitting to go back to the beginning, dig around in our archives and find unique imagery from Severson and Stoner. Two images that caught our eye were one of Cotton’s Point in San Clemente, where Severson lived during his time at the helm of SURFER, and one from Hollister Ranch, which was a favorite backdrop for Stoner during the height of his photography career. Click here to find both pieces of wearable SURFER history from our latest collaboration with United Surf.