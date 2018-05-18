Join Hands Against Offshore Drilling, Literally

Despite the risks, previous disasters, damaging longterm effects and inevitable spills, the Trump administration has announced plans to expand areas zoned for offshore drilling to over 90% of the United States’ coastal waters. In protest of the new, environmentally regressive policy and to promote clean energy alternatives, Hands Across the Sand in conjunction with local Surfrider Foundation chapters will be holding multiple demonstrations at Southern California beaches this Saturday.
If you'd like to attend, check out the direct links below for more event info: www.handsacrossthesand.com/why-hands-started/
Santa Monica – https://www.facebook.com/events/414558325635706/
Huntington Beach – https://www.facebook.com/events/2048502118757183/
Encinitas – https://www.facebook.com/events/572904066423922/
Mission Beach – https://www.facebook.com/events/182097802423074/
