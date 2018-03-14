"<p>To Protect & Surf: Vissla's Sustainability program is an ongoing effort to minimize their environmental impact by improving eco-friendly products and practices through more sustainable materials and means. What not a better way of\\u00a0 giving you the eco-education you deserve than by putting it in your earth-loving hands. Win everything above by entering your email below. The prize packs are as followed:

Grand Prize: Danny Hess Surfboard, Upcycled Boardshorts, 7 Seas Windbreaker Jacket7 Seas,  Premium Recover Tee

2nd Place: Eco Seas Wetsuit, Upcycled Boardshort, 7 Seas Windbreaker Jacket, 7 Seas Premium Recover Tee

3rd Place: Upcycled Coconut Boardshorts, 7 Seas Windbreaker Jacket, 7 Seas Premium Recover Tee Upcycled Thermal Bamboo Charcoal fibers combined with recycled poly fibers made from recycled plastic bottles, saving materials that could end up in landfills. The Thermal Bamboo Charcoal lining has antimicrobial functions and has excellent heat retention, helping improve wetsuit warmth and resulting in a more environmentally friendly product.<\\\/p><p><strong>\\u00a0<\\\/strong><strong>\\u00a0<\\\/strong><\\\/p><p><a href=\\"https:\\\/\\\/www.vissla.com\\\/shop\\\/new-arrivals\\\/7-seas-windbreaker-gry\\\/grey\\\/\\"><strong>7 Seas Windbreaker Jacket<\\\/strong><\\\/a><\\\/p><p>The 7 Seas is a versatile, sturdy hooded windbreaker with 2000 waterproof laminated coating. Featuring double welt pocket side entry slant pockets, Vissla embroidery and woven labels, the 7 Seas Windbreaker has just the right amount of stretch in it for an itinerary as flexible as yours. Made from Upcycled Plastic Bottles. Made from 49% Recycled Polyester / 26% Polyester Cation / 17% Cotton / 8% Spandex.

Currents 18.5" Upcycled Coconut Boardshorts

The Currents are ocean-inspired 4-Way stretch boardshorts made with coconut and upcycled plastic bottles. Featuring all over abstract print, solid waistband, contrasted back pocket with pocket flap, and Vissla woven labels, surfers know to never fight a current - just flow with them. Made from 50% Recycled Polyester \\\/ 38% Coconut \\\/ 12% Spandex.<\\\/p><p><strong>\\u00a0<\\\/strong><\\\/p><p><a href=\\"https:\\\/\\\/www.vissla.com\\\/shop\\\/new-arrivals\\\/seven-seas-premium-recover-tee\\\/navy\\\/\\"><strong>Seven Seas Premium Recover Tee<\\\/strong><\\\/a><\\\/p><p>The Seven Seas Recover is an environmentally-sound, recycled 30 singles tee made with Recover yarns. Including a super soft screen print, we finally found a way to explore the Seven Seas - sustainably. They're made in California using the Recover Upcycled Textile System - a 100% recycled fabrication that's a 50\\\/50 blend of recycled cotton waste and RPET polyester made from recycled plastic bottles. It's a cleaner, more sustainable process that eliminates waste and chemicals while saving water. Made from 50% Recycled Cotton \\\/ 50% Recycled Polyester.<\\\/p><p><strong><a href=\\"http:\\\/\\\/hesssurfboards.com\\\/bella-speed-egg\\\/\\">Danny Hess 7'44 Bella Speed Egg<\\\/a><\\\/strong><br \\\/>\\n\\"The Bella is a refined streamlined speed egg design. I like the idea of a nice mid length go to shape that really goes in everyday surf, yet can be pushed into bigger hollower surf with ease. The Bella has a bit more rocker than your normal mid length allowing for more versatility and tighter turning ability. The wide point forward full pin tail shape really give it that speed and trim we love in these mid lengths. - Danny Hess Giveaway.\\" \\\/><meta itemprop=\\"uploadDate\\" content=\\"2018-03-14T20:39:55-07:00\\" \\\/><meta itemprop=\\"embedUrl\\" content=\\"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/embed\\\/cS9xemFnFI4\\" \\\/><meta itemprop=\\"duration\\" content=\\"PT2M14S\\" \\\/><meta itemprop=\\"isFamilyFriendly\\" content=\\"true\\" \\\/><\\\/span><\\\/p>"