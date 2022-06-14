Jordy Smith is Made For Waves Like These

Jordy Smith is tall and the epitome of a power-footed surfer. But that doesn’t mean his large frame can’t rip in average conditions. Whether the waves are 3 feet or 10, Smith adapts his style to whatever the conditions call for–which is exactly what he does in the most recent episode of “Silver Linings”, which follows the South African around the Australian leg of the Tour.

“In episode 8, Jordy travels back home to South Africa to spend time with his dad, work on equipment, and test some boards before leaving for the Australian leg of the tour, a place where Jordy has seen success on tour and is one of his favorite spots to come back too,” writes the O’Neill team. “Ahead of the Bells event Jordy taps into the energy of Australia to get reacquainted with the surf, catch up with old friends, and get his new boards dialed before the events kicks off.”

You know what to do: hit play and enjoy.