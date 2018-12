O’neill’s latest digital dispatch from the North Shore features highlights from Jordy Smith, Ian Crane, Brett Barley, Soli Bailey and more during the last swell that turned Pipeline into actual Pipeline. Also, revisit Soli Bailey’s Vans World Cup run at Sunset Beach that landed him a spot on the 2019 ‘CT, all in the latest “Hawaii Live.”

If not, let Jordy Smith and company remind you

