“There’s no such thing as an off season when the tour ends, the focus just shifts to hunting tubes,” writes Jordy Smith in a recent IG post. “After a bad year on tour I needed to get some good waves to get my froth back.” Spending some time inside dreamy tubes really has a way of shaking off any negativity one has–which is why Smith, after not securing a year-end ‘CT result he was happy with, spent a ton of time driving around the coast of South Africa to find the most perfect cerulean cylinders he could lock into, sans jersey.

Click play to watch the final episode of Smith’s “Silver Linings” saga and get ready to watch him in action at the Billabong Pro Pipeline (and if you haven’t selected your Fantasy Surfer picks for the event, do so here).