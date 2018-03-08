Josh Kerr’s Snapper Picks

The Quiksilver Pro Gold Coast will mark the first event of the 2018 WSL season. It will also be the first time in ten years that the season kicks off without one of the Gold Coast's favorite sons, Josh Kerr.

The 34-year old had plenty of highs and lows during his decade on tour, many of them at Snapper Rocks, including a semi-final appearance in what was his first ever 'CT event.

"Most guys get a wildcard before getting on the 'CT but I’d never had any of those things, so Snapper was my first-ever 'CT event, and it’s something I’ll always remember and cherish," Kerr told SURFER's Zander Morton, shortly after announcing his retirement in Portugal last year.

With the Snapper window looming, many of us here at SURFER are setting our Fantasy Surfer rosters. And who better to help us determine who holds the advantage at the Superbank, than a perennial top-10 finisher and Gold Coast native, less than a year removed from WSL competition?

Here's Kerrzy's Snapper Roster, with an explanation for each pick:

Jordy Smith (10,500,000)

"I feel like he is done with not having a title and will start really strong."

Filipe Toledo ($8,000,000)

"He has become a beast in all conditions, and with a weird Snapper bank, he will deal with it all."

Caio Ibelli ($5,500,000)

"Under-estimated by most, but Caio's strong in all conditions and will pounce if anyone gives him a inch."

Michael Rodrigues ($3,000,000)

"Michael is one of my favorite newcomers. Hopefully he pulls the Maneuver of the Year in the first event!"

Wade Carmichael ($4,000,000)

"There's a bit of swell on the way and Wade can match it with his power game."

Mick Fanning ($7,500,000)

"Yeah, he is retiring, but if I know him he will go out in style with a 'mic drop' and he doesn’t like to lose!"

Joel Parkinson ($8,000,000)

"Because he wants to beat Mick!"

Yago Dora ($3,500,000)

"Yago's got a sick backhand and he will make the funky condition look fun."

Ezekiel Lau (Alternate)

"Super strong and wants a big result to start the year, but could get struck with the curse of over-wanting it."