Julian Wilson Injured in Mountain Bike Accident

Last night, World No. 3 Julian Wilson took to Instagram with a bag of frozen peas taped to his shoulder to announce some “not very good news.” “I figured this is the best way to explain my current state,” Wilson wrote. “Injuries suck and forced rest is never fun but I'll be back stronger and better!”

According to the New South Wales native, he was doing some mountain-bike cross-training in the Glenn Rock National Park in Newcastle on Friday when he took a nasty tumble, flying over his handlebars and landing on his shoulder and rupturing his AC joint. The injury thankfully won’t require surgery, but it’s one that will take some time to heal. Wilson notes that “there's no great time frame on the recovery.”

Wilson didn’t say anything about skipping the Quik Pro Gold Coast, but with just a month until the opening event of the 2018 CT season, Wilson’s fall is surely untimely. “I’ve just got to take it one step at a time,” said Wilson. “I'm in great hands. I'll be doing everything I can to come back stronger and better than I was before [with] some forced rest.”