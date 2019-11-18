[Ed’s note: The ChachFiles is a travel-based photo series in which photographer Ryan “Chachi” Craig let’s us ride shotgun on his strike missions around the world, looking for new angles on some of the best waves and most intriguing personalities in surfing.]

The swell was forecasted to be very, very north and it was supposed to arrive on Thursday in Hawaii. I never like to miss a swell at Pipe but very, very north is an awful direction, so I stayed put where I was: on Maui.

On late Thursday afternoon, I met aerial wizard Albee Layer at Hookipa. The swell was virtually flat in the morning and was nearly 10 to 15 times bigger by the late afternoon, every set getting growing in size. Hookipa wasn’t really looking too special, so Albee offered to show me a new secret spot. He and Kai Barger surfed alone at one of the sketchiest waves I’ve ever seen.

The following morning, Ian Walsh, his brother Luke, Travis Rice (the pro snowboarder) and I went to Jaws. Kai Lenny was out first thing on the foil before switching to towing. He was doing freakish shit. It was mind blowing, really.The photo of Kai flipping (above and below) was one of the coolest moments I’ve witnessed. It wasn’t Jaws at it’s biggest or most menacing but there were definitely some cool moments and the occasional large set. Ty Simpson-Kane (a 15-year-old local kid) was the first to paddle, followed soon by Ian, Paige Alms and Annie Reickert (an 18-year-old local who Paige has mentored in the past).

I flew back to Oahu that evening and awoke to the craziest sunrise rainbow I’ve probably ever seen–so orange and vivid, it was otherworldly. Pipe was roughly 3-to-5 feet but the predicted west swell (a much better angle for Pipe) was due to fill in all day and every set was increasing in size. I swam at Backdoor for a bit then moseyed over to Pipe in the early afternoon, then finally shot from shore through the evening. The day ended with another incredible sunset and lightning on the horizon.

Take a look at Chachi’s 48-hour swell chase across Maui and Oahu and stay tuned for more galleries this winter season.