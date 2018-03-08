Kai Lenny’s Operation Jaws

Watch the multi-faceted waterman makes every second of a swell at Jaws count

By

From build, peak to fade, Kai Lenny takes us out into the line up at Jaws and shows us how he maximizes each fleeting minute of a swell. When Jaws starts to thump, Lenny has a detailed strike plan that keeps him in the water from sun-up to sun-down. He manages to tow-in, prone-paddle, stand-up paddle and foil the monster all in a day’s work, only breaking to the boat for a burrito. Lenny’s commitment to pushing big-wave surfing is evident by the time and dedication he puts into the sport, watch the multi-faceted waterman’s 13-hour marathon session above.

