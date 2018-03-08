Kai Lenny’s Operation Jaws

From build, peak to fade, Kai Lenny takes us out into the line up at Jaws and shows us how he maximizes each fleeting minute of a swell. When Jaws starts to thump, Lenny has a detailed strike plan that keeps him in the water from sun-up to sun-down. He manages to tow-in, prone-paddle, stand-up paddle and foil the monster all in a day’s work, only breaking to the boat for a burrito. Lenny’s commitment to pushing big-wave surfing is evident by the time and dedication he puts into the sport, watch the multi-faceted waterman’s 13-hour marathon session above.