Kauai is Flooded

A record-breaking rainstorm hit the island of Kauai this weekend. The downpour of 27 inches of rain in 24 hours caused floods, landslides, destroyed homes and displaced animals. Miraculously, as of now, no deaths or injuries related to the storm have been reported.
Kaui’s Governor David Ige has declared the natural disaster a state of emergency and is committed to providing all available resources available to help the citizens of Kauai.
“I’ve lived here all my life and this is one of the most serious situations on Kauai,” said the island’s mayor, Bernard Carvalho, as reported by Hawaii News Now. “Things are just terrible, said Carvalho. “What we’re really focusing on right now is search and rescue… and a thorough damage assessment.”
Some of Kauai’s citizens documented the record-breaking storm with social media, including Laird Hamilton’s rescue of 15 stranded girls. Scroll through the posts to see the damage and stay tuned for relief efforts to help Kauai.
This might be the best picture ever. No, we did not have a fun day on the boat. This is us getting RESCUED! 😂 Hanalei flooded today on the last day of my girls sleepover camp. We had to get evacuated out! What's a girls party without a little dramaaaaaa right?!! We are home and safe and dry! Thank you to the man @lairdhamiltonsurf you absolute animal! Saving 15 little GIRLS! Are you kidding me? And my dad and @r_ritchie for being in ultimate dad mode this morning. Oh and my uncle @kalaninuhi! And my amazing sister @fern_foot You are a BOSS! I love you! Gosh. So grateful for this epic little experience. My girls were absolutely amazing!!! I love these sweeties! Frikkkkken #ShineWithHer first Event ever blowwwwout. Can't be topped 🤷🏼♀️
Looks like my photo went viral. My next door neighbor told me that the buffalo had been washed into Hanalei bay and were being herded back to shore. My wife two daughters and myself went to Hanalei and saw a kayaker trying to get this one back to shore. When I arrived he was obviously exhausted but glad to be back on shore. Two guys were trying to lasso him and he was not about to let anyone be in control of him. He was ready to charge at any of the three of us. I had to cross a small river to get to him but am stoked I got a shot that sums up the beauty and danger of the last few days on the north shore of Kaua'i. #hanaleibuffalo #myphotos #hanaleiflood #kauai #hawaii #photocredit #originalcontent #princeville #stregisprinceville #hanalei #hanaleibay
🔴KAUAI / HANALEI DEVASTATED. HEAVY LIFE THREATENING FLOODING & ON GOING RESCUES. CHOKE FLOODING, A Lot Of Us caught CRACKS 💥💥 from Mother Nature. 27 INCHES OF RAIN 🌧 IN 24 HOURS. ENTIRE COMMUNITIES GONE. PRAYERS & ALOHA to All our Braddah & Sista's who Lost their Homes, Pets, Farms/Crops & Trucks & Cars. Be Safe & Prayers from All Of us here at Da Hui 🙏🏾🙏🏾// 🎥 Contributors @sarajoirons @ryderguest_ @artbrewer #prayers #aloha #flooding #pets #animals #farm #sky #travel #island #news #natgeo #mothernature #nature #uscg #coastguard #kauai #hanalei #coachella #akua #dahui #surf #sup #rescue #swimwear #yoga #organic #photography #gopro #808 @mahinadahui808 Edit: Da Hui //@weatherchannel @jimcantore @kitv4 @khonnews #DahuiHawaii
