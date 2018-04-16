Kauai is Flooded

Many who endured the record-breaking rain fall documented the rising waters with social media

A record-breaking rainstorm hit the island of Kauai this weekend. The downpour of 27 inches of rain in 24 hours caused floods, landslides, destroyed homes and displaced animals. Miraculously, as of now, no deaths or injuries related to the storm have been reported.

Kaui’s Governor David Ige has declared the natural disaster a state of emergency and is committed to providing all available resources available to help the citizens of Kauai.

“I’ve lived here all my life and this is one of the most serious situations on Kauai,” said the island’s mayor, Bernard Carvalho, as reported by Hawaii News Now. “Things are just terrible, said Carvalho. “What we’re really focusing on right now is search and rescue… and a thorough damage assessment.”

Some of Kauai’s citizens documented the record-breaking storm with social media, including Laird Hamilton’s rescue of 15 stranded girls. Scroll through the posts to see the damage and stay tuned for relief efforts to help Kauai.