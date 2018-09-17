"If I don't get that out there then I fell like I'm letting Andy down"

In the raw outtake from the film above, Kelly Slater tells how Andy Irons will always be remembered for his fearless approach to Pipeline and Teahupoo, and how it broke down barriers for what was possible in big barrels. However, Slater explains that if he doesn’t make it known that Andy wanted to help kids get off of drugs, then he’s letting him down.

