At the end of last year, there were rumors floating around that 2019 would be Kelly Slater’s final season on Tour (although, to be honest, people have been making predictions about the GOAT’s impending retirement for about 15 years now). After he paddled in from his semifinal loss against Italo Ferreira at the Pipe Masters and stood next to Rosy Hodge for a post-heat interview, many half-expected him to look straight into the WSL’s camera and announce that his competitive career has come to an end.

Instead, when Rosy asked what the GOAT’s plans were for 2020, he replied that he “might have to do one more lap” and noted that “sometimes you need that year to jump in and get back going.”

Well as of this week, it looks as if Slater will definitely be doing one more lap, in some way or another. According to the WSL, Slater will be competing at the Corona Piha Pro in New Zealand next month — a newly added event to the QS/Challenger Series — which, presumably, will get him warmed up for the start of the ‘CT season on the Gold Coast shortly after.

“I’m excited to be surfing again in an event in New Zealand and seeing all my fans there,” Slater said in the press release. “I love the country and all it has to offer. New Zealand is a place with incredible surf, amazing golf courses and so much more. I’m also looking forward to starting my 2020 WSL season by competing at a Challenger Series event.”

According to the announcement, this will be the first time Slater has competed in New Zealand since 1993, but the event will serve as a springboard for his 2020 competitive season (Last year in a similar fashion, Slater competed in the Vissla Sydney Surf Pro in prep for the 2019 ‘CT season). Whether or not this means he’ll be surfing in every tour event of the year, however, remains to be seen. The press release also noted, for some reason, that “upon his return to the ‘Land of the Long White Cloud’ in March, surfing will be only one in a long list of priorities for Slater who is expected to enjoy rounds of golf, sight-seeing and many of the other trappings New Zealand has to offer.”

Golf references aside, it’s clear the GOAT plans to give everyone a run for their money in New Zealand and beyond — and no doubt will keep us all entertained for (at least) one more year. If you’d like to tune in to his heats, the event will take place from March 16 through March 22, 2020, with the Corona Open Gold Coast commencing just four days later.