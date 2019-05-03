Hear a whole different side of the GOAT as he raps out with Occy and the Swellians in Torquay

We’ve heard a lot from Kelly Slater over the years—on WSL Pre Shows, on late night TV, on Joe Rogan—but we’ve never heard the GOAT quite like this. The boys from “Ain’t That Swell,” Vaughan Blakey and Jed Smith, have a knack for showing us a different side of our surfing heroes by sticking a cold one in their hand, a microphone in their face and asking them the tough questions, like, “What are your thoughts on goats, generally, and how does it feel to be one?”

Blakey and Smith know the line between playfully taking the piss and outright disrespect, and they play fair with the GOAT (joined by the ever-hilarious and granite-jawed Mark Occhilupo) while still prodding him in a way that WSL commentators and mainstream media personalities simply wouldn’t dare. Highlights include a live serenade of Slater with the original tune “That’s Lemooray” (a send-up of Slater’s wave pool to the tune of “That’s Amore”), a story of Occ drunkenly trying to run over Slater with a bicycle in France and calling his pool cue a “karate stick” and much more.

Oh, and if you ever wondered how, exactly, Slater developed the mental game to win 11 world titles, this little snippet is rather revealing:

SLATER: “I’ve always said, though, that losses teach you more than wins. You win, you celebrate and youre happy. You don’t nesessarily go back and really think about all the things you did as much, as intently, as the things that got you to a loss. I find that. So I used to spend a lot of time after I’d win, I’d try to have a little alone time and think about, ‘OK, what good choices did I make?’ I used to keep notes on all my heats. I would keep the score sheet from every heat, like a print out of it, and write notes on this sheet. I used to have this full catalogue of all my heats for years and years and I could just kind of look back through those. And…uh…I realized no one was doing that.” BLAKEY: “Very normal. Very normal behavior.” SMITH: “Eleven world titles, also very normal.” SLATER: “Gosh, I don’t know. If you’re going to do something, do it to the best of your ability, man.”

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is how you become a GOAT. Now do yourself a favor and listen to the whole episode below.