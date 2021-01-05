Not long after John Florence secured his first-ever Pipe Masters win, the North Shore’s favorite son traded a few sandbar numbers with one Kelly Slater, which you’ll find in this new edit above. Putting aside the burn heard around the world, John and Kelly have a cordial relationship, but it’s easy to see how they’re always trying to one-up each other–even when the jerseys are off.

Kelly Slater and John Florence Talk Balancing Competitive Ambition with Freesurfing Kelly Slater and John Florence Talk Balancing Competitive Ambition with Freesurfing

 

Watch

john florence kelly slater

Who Surfed This North Shore Sandbar Best?

More Surfer Videos
LTG_HEALTHY_HOLIDAY_AMI_12.22.20_900x750

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS