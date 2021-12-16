Kelly Slater Just Launched a New Fin Company

It was only a matter of time until the GOAT got into the fin business. A guru when it comes to all things board design, 11x World Champ Kelly Slater went to IG yesterday to announce the launch of his new project, “ENDORFINS”–a new brand offering fins that perform well (and float, too).

“Most people who know me know how into fin design I am so I’m excited to announce the launch of our new brand ‘ENDORFINS’ tonight,” Slater wrote on IG. “We’ve been working for nearly 2 years on the initial designs with Twin /Hybrid, Thruster, and Quad sets available. Site link in my bio. Check out the site for chance to win some fins and be involved in our fin evolution. P.S. #TheseFinsFloat.”

According to the new ENDORFINS website, each set is made with carbon twill that’s combined with an ultralight, non-woven carbon veil to optimize the engineered flex patterns, a recycled P.E.T. core that has zero water absorption and a base that’s compatible with either FCSII or Futures boxes.

These puppies start at $130, and have already attracted the attention of other pro surfers (like Gabby Medina, Lakey Peterson and more) who want to give these bad boys a whirl. If you want to try them out for yourself (or grab a last-minute present for that special surfer in your life), click here.