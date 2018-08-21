If you don't live in Southern California, you're probably not familiar with Laguna Beach's upper-crust art exhibition, the Pageant of the Masters--unless, of course, you've seen the episode of "Arrested Development" in which George Bluth is released from prison for an afternoon to dress up like God in a recreation of Michelangelo's "The Creation of Adam" (yeah, it's comedy gold).

For everyone else, all you really need to know is this: every summer in an outdoor amphitheater in Laguna, art patrons gather to see painted actors stand perfectly still in recreations of pieces of art. According to the Pageant of the Masters website, attendees are "amazed and enchanted by ninety minutes of tableaux vivants," which are accompanied by a "professional orchestra, original score, live narration, intricate sets, sophisticated lighting" and more.

Apparently, this incredibly-white Orange County ritual has been going on since 1933, and this year's exhibition features living interpretations of paintings by über-famous artists like Monet, da Vinci, Gauguin--oddly enough, it also features a "living picture" of our own Kelly Slater.

That's right, for $272, you can sit front and center to see The Champ played by a hand-painted actor, perched on an oversized recreation of artist Gary Prettyman's "Cutting Glass" painting, which depicts a young Slater (complete with flowing hazel locks) carving a clean Trestles wall at the 1990 Body Glove Surf Bout.

If painted actors and pageantry are your thing, click here to pick up tickets for the event, which runs every evening from now until September 1. For more information on how this all came to pass, click here to read the backstory on the painting and artist Gary Prettyman in the San Clemente Times.