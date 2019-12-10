Glancing at the heat draw yesterday morning for the Pipe Invitational, which serves as a one day trials for entry into the main event, Billy Kemper and Imai deVault’s names didn’t jump off the screen. Yes, they both rush Pipe, but deVault is still working his way up the Pipe ranks, and Kemper is known more for his Jaws heroics.

But, as Kolohe Andino mentioned in the booth when talking about the title race, Pipe always chooses its winners, and often in a strange and pre-determined fashion. That certainly happened for Kemper and deVault today, with the wind turning west and crumbling the lefts just before the final started, a huge advantage for the regular foots, and basically taking Koa Smith out of the final. Kemper and deVault took took first and second in the end, earning two slots in the Pipe Masters.

While former Pipe comp winners like Jamie O’Brien and Jack Robinson were probably the scariest surfers in the event on paper, today just wasn’t their day, and both lost out before the finals. For top seeds Italo Ferreira and Gabriel Medina, that must’ve been a relief. Though, with solid surf on the forecast, it likely won’t matter much anyway. The stiffest competition will be with maxing Pipe.

Speaking of maxing Pipe, it’s gonna be one hell of a week, with Pipe (likely) running today and tomorrow, the Jaws Invitational potentially happening on Thursday, and then Pipe running again Friday. It sounds like a clusterfuck for the WSL, and a week of fried nerves for Kemper (he’s competing in both events), but it’s shaping up to be an epic finale for surf fans.

“My attention and focus was definitely on this,” Kemper said, just after winning the final, “But everything looks amazing for Jaws as well. Pat [O’Connell], if you’re watching, we’re definitely running [laughs]. My plan is to leave [for Maui] Wednesday night, surf Jaws Thursday, and then head back that night to make it back for Pipe. But right now, this is all thanks to Kahea Hart. I’m so grateful. I hope I draw some title guys and mess some things up [laughs].”

Considering Kemper is up against current world number 1 Italo Ferreira in his first heat, he’ll get that wish starting tomorrow. Stay tuned.