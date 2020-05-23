The lengths to which Kepa Acero will go to score surf is extraordinary. Where most surfers scour Google Earth and mindsurf the empty setups from space, Acero takes it 10 steps further. He bookmarks the locations, studies the historical swell maps, learns everything he can about the country…and then he goes. No matter the hurdles. Regardless of how dangerous the trip.

In “En Ningún Sitio” (“Nowhere”), Acero travels to…well, we have no idea. That’s the beauty of Acero’s solo trips. He does it for himself and hardly leaves a clue as to his whereabouts. We know he went by boat. We know it’s somewhere remote. But that’s all we know. While the film is short on actual surfing, it’s long on deep thoughts and beautiful cinematography and is very much worth its 12-minute run time.

To read more about what inspired this film and the meaning behind the short’s narration, click here.