News on the WSL front has been at a minimum lately while we await the start of the 2019 season. Until today that is. According to a recent WSL press release, ex-‘CT competitor and Pipe Master Kieren Perrow is officially stepping down from his post as Commissioner. Perrow will be taking on a “supporting role” at the WSL, “which will leverage his decades of experience in evolving and championing the technical aspects of the sport.” What exactly that means, the WSL did not specify.

KP’s been the Commish for the past 6 years, but will use this change of pace to spend more time with his family back in Australia. “I’ve been a part of professional surfing my entire life, and I never imagined it would get to the level it’s at today,” Perrow told the WSL. “To be able to live out my dream on tour as a competitor, while also being a surfer rep and board member, was a massive high point in my career. However, getting to transition into my role as Commissioner and foster new talent and development pathways for surfers, has been even more rewarding. I’m really proud of my team and the WSL for all we have achieved together. With the role now needing to be based in Los Angeles, I’m taking this opportunity to step down and spend more time in Australia with my family, while continuing to be a part of professional surfing in a more focused capacity.”

Pat O’Connell–‘CT vet, VP of Sports Marketing at Hurley and star of the Endless Summer 2–will be filling KP’s shoes but his new title will be “SVP, Tours & Head of Competition,” which was formerly titled “The Commissioner.”

According to the press release, O’Connell seems, understandably, super stoked about the new gig, which will involve “overseeing the development of all of the WSL’s tours – Championship Tour, Qualifying Series, Pro Junior Series, Big Wave Tour, Longboard Tour and Specialty Events and Series.” From my understanding it sounds a bit different than KP’s previous duties, but that’s about all the WSL’s press release dives into at the moment. Get ready to see more of Patty O, starting March 11.