Cyclone Gita is currently delivering the goods to the Superbank

Right now a hashtag search of Kirra on Instagram will take you to the heart of a pulsing cyclone swell. Gita is striking the Gold Coast this very minute, delivering thick slabbing sections along multiple banks. Check out @HappilyStoked’s Instagram Stories to witness the early beginnings of what is bound to become a flood of Kirra post clogging your feed, in the best way possible of course.

A post shared by Happily Stoked (@happilystoked) on Feb 17, 2018 at 5:52pm PST

A post shared by Hipsterhunter (@hipsterhunter4221) on Feb 17, 2018 at 1:47pm PST

A post shared by @juarezgriffon on Feb 17, 2018 at 3:52pm PST

A post shared by Jaybo (@jayshannonglover) on Feb 17, 2018 at 3:20pm PST

A post shared by Sonya Mroz (@smozzie7) on Feb 17, 2018 at 2:23pm PST