Surfboard design is shit science. Always has been. Sure, there are myriad ways a shaper can alter a blank to intentionally affect the way a finished board rides, but it’s a game of trial and error, eyeballing and improvising, infinite variables and back-of-the-napkin math. Sometimes a shaper can’t reproduce a magic board because there’s an imperceptible difference in the blank, dooming any attempt before it even starts. Other times it’s because someone spilled beer on the napkin that had all the useful math on it.
It’s at this strange intersection of art and engineering where we find every single surfboard design theory.
To the untrained eye, some of these ideas may look great on the rack of a surf shop but end up pushing
water on a wave. Others may look batshit crazy yet end up having unexpected hydrodynamic merits. Some just look like the result of a temper tantrum.
“This one time, I had a board that was sticking so bad, so I just elbowed all these little divots into the bottom, from the nose all the way down to the concave,” explained Alex Knost, while perched in a tree overlooking a perfect right-hander in Indonesia. “And it worked. It loosened up the board and it turned really nice after that.”
Knost, a flamboyant log-and-alt-board icon who’s been building his own surfcraft for over a decade, was talking about something many shapers call “The Golf Ball Theory”. The theory, as you probably guessed, posits that surfboards can travel more quickly through the water (as golf balls do through air) when you have dimples to disrupt the flow of water along the board’s planing surface. According to Knost, the turbulence the dimples created on his sticky board stopped it from tracking in too straight a line, allowing him to more easily transition from rail to rail. Voila! Problem solved, and with a shit-science twist, thanks to Knost’s probably-sore elbow.
Knost shared his golf ball story at what you might call a shit science summit, both because he was surrounded by likeminded foam-and-fiberglass researchers, and because we were physically at a higher-than-normal elevation—namely in the treehouse of a surf camp fronting Hollow Trees, the famously-rippable, tube laden reefbreak in Indonesia’s Mentawai island chain.
Last year, we had gathered a similarly-skilled group of surfers who build their own boards in a barn-turned-makeshift-shaping-bay in Northern California, where they could tear into blanks until their heart’s content and talk with one another about surfboard design in the downtime. We made a magazine feature and film about it, called “Handmade”. This year we wanted to tweak the concept, getting some shapers together in the bay, sure, but also having them converge at a perfect wave—a shit-science laboratory, if you will—where they could test their designs and discuss with each other in real time. Our goal this time wasn’t necessarily to explore why world-class surfers opt to make their own equipment (you can find that horse beaten to death in the first “Handmade” film and article), but more so how design evolves and who is propelling it in the most interesting directions.
Sitting in the tree with Knost were fellow Southern Californian shredder of foam and waves Andrew Doheny, Australian purveyor of edge-bottom boards Ellis Ericson, and Bells Beach-based multi-hyphenate craftsman Shyama Buttonshaw. Scattered between them and leaning against the branches of the tree were eight self shaped boards that looked so wildly different, it was almost as if the shapers had each descended from a different planet where wave riding and board building evolved under entirely unique circumstances. Some of the boards had hard edges protruding from the bottoms, creating bizarre planing surfaces within planing surfaces. There were ‘70s teardrop outlines with boxy rails and foiled-out shortboards that made Pringles potato chips look generous in volume. Nearly every type of fin configuration was accounted for, and this didn’t even represent everyone’s full quivers—just the portion that would fit in the tree for this design roundtable of sorts.
The conversation between the shapers started as a pointed discussion of specific designs and dimensions, but at some point, things ventured into more nebulous territory.
“It’s kind of like cooking,” suggested Buttonshaw. “Everyone’s got their own little flavor they like, and everyone’s got the same ingredients, but it’s about how much you add.”
Ericson pondered this, leaning against a precarious stretch of rope presumably hung to keep people from falling out of the tree. “I think too, though, if you’ve made your own boards for a while and you try other people’s boards, you can almost drop into their trip for a second—you can take a ride on their train, which might affect your surfing. It’s a good conversation that can happen…you can have this conversation with somebody through your surfing. Like, I love riding Al’s bonzers, and when you see him take these lines and then you try to go do it, something happens up top [in your head], but it feels really nice too.”
“That’s kind of the best thing that comes out of it,” replied Knost. “You feel really great about being able to respect other people. It’s a very thorough feeling where you don’t know until you do it [shape a board yourself ]. In a day and age when everyone’s pretty comfortable really being quite critical of everyone else and what other people are doing, there’s definitely something that you gain from doing it yourself to where it actually makes you feel human, because you really gain so much more respect for other people’s journey and other people’s approach.”
Before we ditched shit science for shit philosophy completely, however, the group did get into some of the more tangible aspects of board design. One thing everyone agreed on the importance of eliminating variables as in, if you’re going to experiment with one design element, pushing it in various directions and seeing what you can get out of it, it behooves you to keep everything else as constant as possible.
Looking from the elevated vantage of the tree, we could see perfect, head-high rights pitching turquoise, almond-shaped tubes over the reef at Hollow Trees. Each wave broke with a kind of mechanical consistency, and the surf report called for more or less the same size of surf and the same wind direction all week. The variables, it seemed, would be well under control for this particular lab experiment. Now it was just a matter of seeing who’d burn their eyebrows off.
A few weeks before our field test in Indonesia, I met up with our shapers in less
arboreal environments—first Golden State Glassing in Costa Mesa, California, where Knost and Doheny were building boards for the trip, then Shyama Designs headquarters in Bells Beach, Australia, where Ericson and Buttonshaw were busy doing the same.
Golden State Glassing sits smack dab in the thick of Costa Mesa’s industrial sprawl. It was a hot Monday afternoon, and already shaping up to be a busy week for Jay Gera, the thoroughly-tattooed and mustachioed shop owner, who was busy unloading a van full of 30 or so boards in various stages of production. Some were glassed and just in need of sanding, others were finished blanks awaiting lamination, all had come from the Vans US Open of Surfing where Gera had just wrapped a week-long glassing workshop right there on the sand.
Golden State is always buzzing with activity, though, whether Gera and his team are powering away in the laminating bay or some of the area’s most stylish DIY board builders—including Knost, Jared Mel, Troy Elmore and Dane Peterson—are in the blue-hued shaping bay mowing away on their next sled.
Doheny and I were standing in the doorway to the bay, passing a container of supermarket guacamole and a bag of tortilla chips back and forth while watching Knost sculpt himself a 7’3″ bonzer. Knost had used a ‘70s single-fin as a template, clamping the old board to the blank and tracing it with a pencil. He moved quickly and fluidly as he cut the shape out with a handsaw and trued up the planline, setting one tool down and picking up another without pause, as if moving to some unheard beat. heard (“The more I think about it, the worse my boards turn out. The more I measure things, the worse they turn out,” Knost would later tell us in the tree). It’s a confident, erratic energy that you can see every time Knost stands up on a wave—as he walks up and down the board, moves from deep cheater five perches to back-bending bottom turns and rebounds from layback hacks like a rubber man.
I mentioned to Doheny that we should probably finish the guacamole before the power planer came out.
“It’s all good,” Doheny said with a smirk. “I’ve eaten so much foam dust and I came out fine.”
“Dude, tell him about the potato salad,” Knost said, trying to contain his laughter.
Apparently, Doheny had once set an open container of potato salad on a shelf in his shaping bay, shaped a board to completion and then—you know where this is going—celebrated a job well done with a big forkful of the deli-counter snack caked in several layers of polyurethane foam dust.
“It was just so disgusting,” he said.
There’s a brotherly quality to Doheny and Knost’s friendship, a kind of effortless shared language of goofy sarcasm and shaper speak, which makes sense given the fact that they both grew up surfing up and down the jetty-lined coast of Newport Beach and started building their own boards around the same time.
While they shape and ride very different craft—Knost is a bonzer and single-fin aficionado who won’t touch a board under 6’7″, Doheny keeps his feet firmly planted on sub-6-foot sticks adorned with dual traction pads—they share a few mannerisms, including the feverish pace in which they shape. Once it was Doheny’s turn on the tools, he became a blur moving up and down the rails with the planer, whittling a beefy 5’10” fish blank into a featherweight 5’8″ performance sled. He wanted to add a finishing touch, so started free-handing a mutant bat tail onto the blank with a pencil.
Just like Doheny’s surfing, which is known for its high speeds and breakneck tail slides on low-rocker boards, his shaping is filled with personal quirks that make his boards something strange and wonderful to behold—and he’s turned it into a business. Doheny has been making himself boards since he was 16 years old, but after our trip to Northern California for the filming of the “Handmade” last year, Doheny has started accepting orders from the general public under the label Slobcraft. He specializes in shreddy, performance boards with twists like deck channels and bat tails, occasionally venturing into far stranger design territory, building gag boards like the “Charlie Brown Tombstone”—a triangular-nosed stick with a tail that looks like a jagged row of teeth.
“Does that look right?” Doheny asked, looking at the wobbly, asymmetrical pencil lines on the tail of his nearly-finished board. “I’m sure it’s fine,” he decides.
It was a very different scene watching Ericson and Buttonshaw building boards at the Buttonshaw compound in Bells Beach, Australia a few weeks later. Buttonshaw lives and works just off a sleepy, eucalyptus-lined road a few-minutes’ drive from Victoria’s most famous right. With a series of bespoke structures nestled among the trees without a neighbor in sight, the Buttonshaw family property feels like a place untouched by time, where you half expect the “Morning of the Earth” soundtrack to spontaneously start emanating from the forest when you arrive. The only thing that upsets the natural vibe of the place is the giant blue barrel of chemicals with “Flammable” stickers plastered on it, which sits in front of Buttonshaw’s glassing bay.
Buttonshaw more or less grew up on board design. His father, Simon, was the original artist for then-upstart surf brands Quiksilver and Rip Curl back in the late ‘60s and had surfing and shaping icons like Wayne Lynch around since Buttonshaw was in diapers. When he was a grom, Buttonshaw learned design fundamentals from thruster creator Simon Anderson and apprenticed under the foam-molding firebrand Maurice Cole, who put him to work doing everything from sweeping floors to shaping blanks, glassing to sanding. Eventually, Buttonshaw saved up enough to build his own shaping and glassing bays on the family plot, just a stone’s throw from the back house where he sleeps, and Shyama Designs began in earnest.
When I arrived at the compound, Buttonshaw was just finishing glassing his and Ericson’s new boards for our trip. Buttonshaw looked a little like “Breaking Bad”’s Walter White mid-cook, covered head-to-toe in a white hazmat suit (“the sperm suit,” as he calls it) and wearing a respirator. Despite the duo powering out two complete boards in as many days, Buttonshaw had managed to keep his shaping and glassing bays nearly spotless. Attention to detail, whether it’s in marking up the outline on a blank or keeping every tool in its correct place, is kind of Buttonshaw’s thing. His boards, as you might imagine, are beautiful labors of love where all the details blend together in subtle synchronicity.
A few hours later, Ericson got to work using a length of PVC pipe wrapped in sand paper to sand out the groove between the rail of his board and the protruded edge bottom. It’s a technique only a handful of shapers in the world would ever need to do, as edge boards are about as obscure a design as you’re likely to find.
Ericson was introduced to edge theory by none other than Shortboard Revolutionary George Greenough, who pioneered the idea of a raised edge in the windsurf boards he was making through the ‘80s and ‘90s with the goal of decreasing planing surface area to decrease drag—in other words, he wanted to go fast as hell.
Ericson shared Greenough’s lust for speed and the two started working on boards together. Fast forward 5 years and Ericson has likely put the theory through a wider gamut of tests than any other surfer alive. He’s ridden them in every fin configuration, every size and every outline you can think of, from a 9-foot-plus log to a sub-6-foot twin. Along with fellow edge enthusiast and iconic surf filmmaker Andrew Kidman, Ericson created a film and book about his design journey called “On the Edge of a Dream” last year, although their release certainly didn’t mark the end of the experiment.
“You get a good feeling and you chase it, and at some point, you realize that you’ve chased it into the unknown,” says Ericson. “It’s not like I sat down 5 years ago and was like, ‘I’m gonna build edge boards for the rest of my life’…but it could be the rest of my life [laughs].”
Ericson is what he’d call “down a wormhole,” where you become so completely immersed in chasing a certain sensation, so connected to a certain design theory, that it seeps into every aspect of your surfing life. Ericson may seem like an extreme case, but perhaps it’s the inevitable point all surfers who build their own boards eventually reach—you identify your favorite feeling and chase it as far as hydrodynamics will allow. The same could be said for Knost, who has been experimenting with bonzers for nearly a decade and affectionately calls the design’s deep double concaves his “insurance policy,” offering dependable drive when the waves get good.
Perhaps that’s why so many shapers value their interactions with other shapers, whether it’s an actual face-to-face conversation, or just a chance encounter with one of their boards without any further explanation.
Somehow, using the same tools and the same raw materials, every shaper manages to create something completely novel—something that can inspire, excite, antagonize or generally knock another shaper out of their previous orbit.
In physics, a wormhole is a hypothetical connection between two far-flung points in spacetime. When you’re talking about two shapers, that’s just a surfboard.
IF you were to dream up a perfect wave to test out boards, you could certainly do much worse
than Hollow Trees. If you stay at Hollow Trees Resort, as we did, you sleep maybe 200 yards from where the biggest sets start to double up over live coral. To surf, you need only walk out your front door about 20 feet past the pool, hop over the low rock wall, pass the treehouse on the left and make your way through the keyhole and into the wide channel marked by buoys for incoming boats. From the shore to the lineup is only a few minutes’ paddle, in which you witness about 17 different shades of blue, the blurry outline of a florescent fish or two and all the other postcard stuff you’d expect from an Indonesian surf fantasy.
In the lineup, during our stay, there were a few distinct takeoff zones. On the biggest days, you could take off on a crumbly section way up the reef before getting sling-shot into the double up just inside. There was also a wide section that was more straightforward: when the winds are bad, you take off, bottom turn and lay into one turn before it shoulders off—when the winds are good, you take off behind the peak and get barreled first. It was a simple formula, and our crew of all regular-footers fell into an easy rhythm over the reef.
Knost gravitated toward the wide section, taking off deep and driving hard off his bonzer concave, locking into cheater-five tube rides before emerging on the shoulder and jamming layback turns on the open face. Buttonshaw took residency of the deep section, waiting for the biggest sets and stroking into unmakeable-looking roll-ins, pushing his 5’11” twin fin to its limits and pulling into whatever ugly section presented itself.
I’d given one of Doheny’s boards the trusty underarm test on land and determined that it probably didn’t have enough foam to float a small child, let alone an adult human. “They’re like as low volume as ‘90s boards, but Andrew’s boards have no rocker,” Knost observed, referencing the elf-shoe shortboards that Kelly Slater and co. surfed to competitive dominance, while most surfers only went backwards on them. Yet every time Doheny stood up on a wave, he not only stayed afloat but managed to make a very compelling case for rockerless ‘90s boards, ditching fins on every turn, weaving through inside tube sections and doing surreal double-arm-drag 360s mid-takeoff.
Of all the design theories on display, though, Ericson may have had the strangest. He was experimenting with an unusual fin that looked vaguely like a kitchen knife with rounded tips, totaling less than half the surface area of a normal single-fin template. According to Ericson, the idea with the fin was to reduce surface area to decrease drag and increase speed (much like edge board theory), while its strangely vertical, narrow outline would give it something called “torsional flex”—the fin would twist from its wide tip to narrow base rather than just bend at the tip as most fins do. Theoretically, this would allow the very-small fin to maintain hold. In practice, however, it was proving too slippery for Ericson’s hardest turns.
“You can go so radical toward one end of the design spectrum,” Ericson explained of his process after switching to a slightly larger version of the fin, which held just fine. “And then it becomes a constant chipping back to something that still betters where you originally started but isn’t as crazy as your first try.”
Watching Ericson work through the fin’s quirks made me think back to something that Buttonshaw had told me earlier. He’d said that once you start shaping, you’ll never have a “silent session”— one where you can simply tune out and enjoy riding waves—again. When you make your own boards, he posits, you’re always consciously and unconsciously assessing every feeling you get on the wave, connecting it to some design element in your head and calculating whether that’s something you want to lean into or steer clear of in your next board. It’s a feedback loop, sometimes positive, sometimes negative, but it’s impossible to tune out.
Over the course of a week-long Indo surf trip, Knost, Ericson, Doheny and Buttonshaw would have countless new data points to consider—fleeting moments on waves sending innumerable signals that they could choose to engage or ignore, diving deeper into their wormholes or reconsidering their path, always reacting and moving forward either way.
“That’s kind of how it should be,” said Ericson of the immediacy of DIY shaping. “Backyard board building is probably the most crucial side of surfboard building in general. As soon as you start to homogenize a design or mass produce a surfboard, something’s lost, or at least there’s a stall in design progress. It comes from backyard board builders like Shyama shaping and glassing a board in a day, trying it down at Bells Beach, coming back into the bay, putting an edge on, taking an edge off, changing the fin, making another board, getting back out there. That cause and effect, you can’t beat that for progression.”
Of course, that’s not to say that design progress is straightforward. Even with years of shaping experience, 10,000 hours spent thinking about surfboards and countless waves ridden, what does or doesn’t cause a certain feeling can still be illusive.
Toward the end of our trip, I asked Ericson to walk me through his quiver and he stopped on a 6’8″ trifin. The board looked a bit worse for wear with red paint chipping off the edge bottom, a slightly yellowing deck and evidence of some ding repair. He stared at the board for a second, possibly considering the depth of the concave, the width of the tail, or any number of identifiable design elements before scratching his head.
“This one feels magic,” he said. “I don’t really know why.”
Some would call that shit science, but maybe magic is the better term.
