The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken the world to its core. Over 140,000 people have lost their lives, millions of people are out of work and many, many more are suffering due to the widespread impact of one tiny virus. For the majority of surfers, we’re asked to play a part in flattening the curve by staying home, following the rules and perhaps surviving a few harmless bouts of boredom. But there are many in the surf community–health care workers, grocery store clerks, delivery drivers–who are doing much, much more, working day-in and day-out on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis helping people during an unfolding disaster. And we’d like to do our part in thanking them for their hard work and heroic efforts by giving them a shoutout.

For all the surfers currently working in healthcare, grocery stores and everywhere else that’s on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis, we owe you a set wave (to say the very least). Please help us celebrate these people (and keep track of who has waves coming their way when this is all over) by e-mailing us a photo of someone you know who fits the description above, which we’ll post on Instagram along with the hashtag #WeOweYouASetWave. Be sure to send a photo of them at work or surfing, and include a description of what they do for work, what surf zone they frequent and if there’s a charitable organization they recommend donating to during this crisis. We’ll be posting these photos in our IG stories, and if you recognize one of these legends in the lineup after things calm down, please make way and tell them to “Go!” They’ve earned it.

If you or someone you know fit the description above, hit us up via email here. And stay safe out there.