They say that when one door closes, another opens. Who the hell knows if that idiom is just a load of BS, but it became true for Koa Rothman last week, during the filming of his recent “This is Livin'” episode. Rothman entered the Pipe Masters trials, with high hopes of securing a spot in the main event. Unfortunately, the waves were near terrible, and he got eliminated. Instead of wallowing, Rothman saw a huge (extra purple) swell pop up on the charts, heading towards Mavericks at full force, and immediately hopped on a plane with the board bag he took to Jaws just a couple weeks ago. Press play on the video above and see how Rothman tries to turn lemons into lemonade.

