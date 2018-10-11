After spending most of the year hunting the best barrels in the world, Rothman scores at home

Despite his inhuman ability to thread some of the most unruly barrels on Earth, and to resurface unscathed when attempts in the heavies go awry, Koa Rothman still succumbs to the same trappings us mere mortal surfers do. Like forgetting wax and the seemingly endless abyss of “surf-spot phone tag” while trying to coordinate a session with friends.

“Here looks good.”

“Nah, man just saw it, checking here now.”

“I wonder if (fill in the blank) is working?”

“Wanna check”

“Maybe…”

Just when you think Rothman might not be that much different of a surfer then yourself, he paddles out during the first Pipeline swell of the season and gets barreled out of his mind. All in a day’s work in the latest “This is Livin.'”