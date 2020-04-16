Welcome to the sixth installment of “AMA From More Than 6-Feet Away”, SURFER’s new interview series wherein the world’s best surfers answer questions submitted by fans via social media in an effort to keep our little surf community well-connected in this time of social distancing. In this new episode with Kolohe Andino, Brother discusses everything from riding alternative surfboards to his preference for country music, what he thinks a perfect 10 will look like 20 years from now and how he felt officially qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics. Oh, and if you were wondering whether or not Andino will hop on the vlog train like the rest of the ‘CT seems to have done, you’ll find that out here as well.

