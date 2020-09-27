“Ladies First” is the Hip-Hop-Fueled Logging Edit We Didn’t Know We Needed

“My mother told me to be a lady,” Ruth Bader Ginsburg, icon of the Supreme Court or tireless advocate for gender equality, once opined. “And for her, that meant be your own person, be independent.”

RBG was never a surfer–what with making the country a more equitable place and all, we can forgive her for never having the bandwidth to get “the bug.” But her words echo surfing’s counterculture roots of individualism, of creativity, of independence.

And no doubt Ginsburg would get a kick out of the distinctive approaches adopted by the all-female cast of “Ladies First”, a new short by Bodega Boarder Crew and Log Rap. Set to Queen Latifah’s late-80s feminist anthem of the same name, the clip features singular stylists Hallie Rohr, Kassia Meador, Sierra Lerback, Makala Smith, Leah Dawson, Halley Otto and Kelis Kaleopa’a, each drawing their own unique lines. Dedicated to the late-RBG, with effortlessly stylish surfing action interspersed with still-portraits of a dozen more feminist icons, “Ladies First” finds its cast heeding the late-Justice’s mother’s advice: Be your own person. Be independent. Be a lady.