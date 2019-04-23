The parents of Fabrizio Stabile–a New Jersey surfer who passed away from a brain-eating amoeba after surfing BSR’s wavepool last year–are suing BSR Cable Park for damages

In September of last year, a 29-year-old New Jersey surfer named Fabrizio Stabile tragically passed away from infection by Naegleria fowleri–a lethal single-celled organism referred to as the “brain-eating amoeba”–shortly after visiting the BSR wave pool in Waco, Texas. The news prompted the owner of the BSR Surf Resort to voluntarily shut down the artificial wave and its adjacent facilities while the Center for Disease Control inspected the water. The CDC couldn’t find the amoeba in the wave pool, but officials concluded the exposure to it likely occurred at the facility.

According to the Waco Tribune-Herald, the parents of Stabile–Rita and Vincenzo Stabile–are now filing a wrongful death lawsuit against BSR Surf Resort, Parsons Barefoot Ski Ranch and BSR Cable Park. The lawsuit alleges "While he [Fabile] was surfing and in the water at BSR Surf Park, Naegleria fowleri amoebae from BSR's toxic water entered into Fabrizio Stabile's nose and migrated into his brain…Once there, the amoeba fed on brain and other cells, causing horrific injury and pain, and ultimately Fabrizio Stabile's death on Sept. 21, 2018." The plaintiffs are seeking more than $1 million in damages.

"BSR's blue-green dyed waves masked a pathogen soup in which Naegleria fowleri amoeba — 'the brain-eating amoeba' — could thrive," the suit states. After Stabile’s passing, Stuart Parsons, the owner of the BSR Surf Resort, invested a reported $2 million in a cutting-edge water filtration system and has since reopened the wave to the public.

Here’s more from the Waco Tribune-Herald: