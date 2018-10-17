Iconic surf photographer LeRoy Grannis (1917-2011) lived the type of surf life that most romanticize. He was surfing Malibu in the 1930s when six people in the water was considered “crowded.” When Grannis decided to pick up a camera to start documenting surfing in the 60s, at the age of 46, he knew exactly where to point his lens to create beautiful images that would be important to surf history. He had the experience and knowledge to draw from and a scope most likely formed by the major changes in surfing he’d already lived through.

In the latest episode of “The Vault,” from The Bend, LeRoy’s son John shows some of his father’s hardware and never before seen photos. The notoriously temperamental Century 1000m lens and a water housing handmade by George Greenough are just two of the treasures in Grannis’ surf history trove of over 100,000 photos. Including the never before seen pictures of rogue surf legend Miki Dora and the artfully composed images of Pipeline pioneers, like Rory Russell.

