Koa Rothman had an incredibly busy 2018. He chased barrels in Namibia and scored Nias during one of the largest swells on record to ever steamroll through Lagundri Bay. He had stellar performances at Cloudbreak, Teahupo’o and at his home– the North Shore of Oahu. Chances are you’re already familiar with Rothman and his band of merry tube-hunters’ heavy water exploits this past year, they’ve been well documented in his vlog, “This is Livin’“.

Koa Rothman’s dedicated lensman, filmmaker Jack Germain, has compiled the best surf footage and unseen gems from “This is Livin'” to create “This is Livin’: The Movie.” The film premiered to a maximum-capacity crowd at Surfer the Bar on the North Shore last night. The event drew a who’s who audience of big wave surfers, frothed-out groms and wahines ready to dance the night away after the credits rolled.

Take a scroll through some selects of last night’s party above and check out the film’s teaser below. Stay tuned to SURFER, the film’s web release will be later this week.