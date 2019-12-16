[This article originally appeared under the title “Of Perfect Waves and Their Keepers” in our style issue. If you don’t already get the mag delivered to your door, click here to subscribe.]
A wave of anxiety washed over me as I boarded the plane and took in my surroundings. When I first learned how to get to the undisclosed wave I was en route to, I was told that as recently as last year, flights to the area had as few as 10 passengers. This time, however, the 160-passenger airplane was nearly a third filled with other anxious members of “the tribe.”
The increased attendance made things uncomfortable for a few reasons. Most obviously, any dreams of getting the flawless, sand bottom pointbreak without crowds were now dashed, which everyone boarding the aircraft was realizing in real time. Then there was the fact that the location of this wave was supposedly a secret, and I hoped that no one would inquire as to how I learned where to find it. (Were the other surfers veterans of the wave, wondering who breached protocol to share the secret with me? Or were they just as concerned with being exposed as outsiders themselves?)
On a connecting flight from a small airport, I realized that this swell had also attracted some of surfing’s best mysto wave chasers. Greg Long, Ian Walsh, Natxo Gonzalez, Aritz Aranburu and an international slew of underground tube hounds were patiently waiting outside the gate. At least if they thought this swell was worth chasing, I figured, we were almost certain to score.
Despite my nervousness, I was gripped with anticipation. For me, nothing could be more exotic than the wave we were headed to. Raised on the youngest volcanic island in the Hawaiian archipelago, I’d grown accustomed to raw experiences in the surf. The reefs are young and imperfect on the Big Island, causing many of our waves to be violent and unpredictable. Wind conditions change by the minute and sandy beaches are a rare commodity. The life of a surfer on Hawai‘i Island requires one to seek beauty in the flaws. But the wave I was headed to couldn’t have been further from Hawai‘i, both in terms of physical distance and the character of the surf. The right-hand point was said to break seamlessly for 3 miles over a magnificently-groomed sandbar. Like a modern reincarnation of “The Endless Summer”’s Cape Saint Francis, it was perfect by any surfer’s definition—you couldn’t find a flaw if you tried.
But this trip was about more than quality surf. I had heard rumors that this world-class wave, while still a secret, was already in the crosshairs of developers and at risk of destruction. Staring out the airplane window at miles of empty desert below, I began to think of my home island and about Hilo Bay. Ninety years ago, the large bay on the Big Island’s east coast was said to host several world-class sand and reef breaks, but they were lost in 1928 to the building of a breakwater that stands to this day. Had that breakwater never been constructed, would its shores offer waves comparable to what I was about to see? There are countless other examples of wave-rich paradises lost to development, from Killer Dana in Southern California to Garbage Holes on Oahu. And although I’ve seen some of our island’s premier surf disappear after the 2018 volcanic eruptions, there is something different about losing a wave to a natural geological event than losing it to capital interests. If this new mystery wave was, in fact, going to disappear, I wanted to see and experience it in all its glory before the end and document something special before it was gone. Perhaps I was overly optimistic, but I thought that maybe I could find a way to raise awareness of the proposed development, and help protect the wave, if I had the locals’ blessing to do so.
Getting off the plane, I could tell that the other visiting surfers were curious of my intentions—a professional surfer traveling with a videographer, I wasn’t exactly keeping it “low key.” I also didn’t know how I was going to help bring attention to the issue without discussing its whereabouts, which is of course the ultimate no-no in the underground wave-hunting community.
Wanting to diffuse any tension, I walked over to the other surfers and gave a round of high fives and hugs. I then asked the group if anyone knew about the dual, 200-plus-room hotels that were scheduled to begin construction right in front of the wave as early as next year.
“Yes,” shot one voice from the pack with an indecipherable accent. “Hopefully we get it one last time before it goes to shit.” He paused for a few seconds before tacking on what everyone else in the group was probably thinking: “Make sure you don’t shoot any landmarks.”
I nodded mildly, grabbed my boards and proceeded through customs.
The other surfer’s words were burned in my mind—the part about “it going to shit”—as I walked out of the airport and met our friend and local surf guide, Romi.
Romi is tall and slender and caries himself with carefree lightness. He’s one of the few local surfers and guides in the area, and although he was born and raised a mere 20 minutes from the wave, he surfed it for the first time himself last year.
When we got to the apartment we’d be staying in, I asked Romi about the development—specifically about the ecology on the island and if the government was concerned with losing precious natural resources in exchange for hotels.
“The government needs to learn how they can make money off of something,” he said. “If they see how surfing can bring money, then maybe they will choose the waves over the hotels.”
Unlike the visiting surfers, Romi—as well as many of the local surfers, I’d later find out—actually wanted people to share the wave’s location. He didn’t seem concerned about the longstanding surf culture taboo of leaking the whereabouts of such a phenomenal wave to the wider public.
Playing devil’s advocate, I gently reminded him of the harsh realities that typically accompany famous surf. I asked him to consider Haleiwa, Sunset Beach and Pipeline, some of the most well-known and visited waves in the world. Although they contribute to the tourism industry that brings millions of dollars to Hawaii each season, it is difficult to see how many local surfers actually surf has pushed a lot of the original residents out. Over the course of decades, wealthy foreigners bought up land and demolished old houses to build elaborate vacation rentals. Real estate prices sky rocketed, leaving many working-class residents struggling to pay rent. There are still a few local businesses that benefit from the surf industry, but the majority of them had to relocate. From Hawaii to Indo, Fiji to Mexico, foreigners often establish the tourism infrastructure—think surf camps and resort hotels—when locals don’t have the financial resources to do so themselves, therefore missing out on much of the potential economic upside.
On the other hand, grassroots organizing can often be a powerful tool for mitigating foreign exploitation of natural resources, and allow locals to develop more environmentally and socially conscious economies around waves. I mentioned examples such as John Kelly’s Save Our Surf organization, Surfrider and Save the Waves Coalition, all of which galvanize the surfing community worldwide to protect surf breaks and the interests of their local communities.
Although Romi seemed quite interested, our conversation was interrupted by an incoming text.
“OK, I have to go get the ATVs ready for tomorrow,” Romi said, looking at his phone screen. “I’ll see you early in the morning and we’ll drive out to the spot.”
It was hours before sunrise when I awoke to find Romi and his cousin already packing the truck. I ran out to help and within 30 minutes we were heading out through the main square and on our way to the point.
As we drove down the one-lane road through town, we noticed a mass exodus of 20-something year olds dressed in their Sunday’s finest.
“They are all coming back from the disco,” said Romi. “It’s the weekly big night out.”
After we passed the procession of partygoers, it didn’t take long for us to reach the dunes and the beach beyond them. Walking to the water’s edge, I was awestruck by the speed with which waves were moving down the point. Though perfect-looking from land, I wondered if the freight-train tubes were even actually makeable. As I’ve learned many times over, what may appear one way onshore doesn’t always translate in the lineup.
Any questions of make-ability were answered when I noticed a surfer in the distance pumping through an absolute smoker of a barrel. It was Jaime O’Brien, and in true JOB fashion, he exited the tube several seconds later before tucking into another, and another and another.
Within seconds of jumping into the sea, I realized that the paddle out would be much more involved than I had originally anticipated. With a significant current running down the point, I instantly regretted my choice to ride a 5’5″ twin fin, as I was swiftly dragged a few football fields down the beach. I also realized that the drops were not as playful as they looked from shore. Strategically positioning myself between two rip currents, I paddled into a set wave, which lurched as I set my rail and leapt to my feet. At the bottom of the wave, the rising sun momentarily blinded me just before I was engulfed by the emerald crest. I pushed past several chandeliers before falling victim to the foam ball, which swept me up the face and straight into the compacted sand bottom. It wouldn’t matter, though, as I would have many more chances to perfect my line and complete more than my fair share of rides. There were more than enough waves to accommodate everyone in the lineup, and our earlier crowd based fears seemed unfounded—at least for now.
Ten hours later, with sunburned eyes and salt-coated skin, we ended our marathon excursion over some pizza and beer. We watched the sun set over the sand as the shells of freshly-hatched turtle eggs washed away in the surf. In the final moments of light, the group quietly took in the unadulterated landscape, not knowing how much longer it would remain.
I was still unsure as to how, or even if, I could help protect this place, especially if the majority of visiting surfers on the trip wanted to keep its location undisclosed. Although the exposure of waves often leaves a bitter taste in many surfers’ mouths, it is much easier to mount a campaign to save a famous wave than a secret one. But was it even my role to help decide the fate of such a resource? After all, I was just a visitor—another foreigner who stood to benefit from it.
Another local would later tell me that by keeping their wave a secret, it was denying him the ability to exist as a local—a concept that flips the traditional concept of localism right on its head. He believed that by introducing the world to the next best surf destination, it would not only stimulate the local economy and help protect the natural resources from development, but also bring a sense of pride to a budding surfing community.
The complexity of the situation swirled in my head as we packed our boards onto the truck and prepared to leave the beach. Before we pulled away, a stern voice came through the darkness.
“Hey, what are you going to do with those photos?” he called out. I was caught off guard, unsure of which camp this particular surfer was in, and how this conversation would go. “Now that you know we have the best wave in the world,” he continued, “hopefully you got some of those mountains in your shots, too, that’s some of our country’s real beauty.”
I nodded in agreement, got back in the truck and started the long journey home.