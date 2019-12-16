[This article originally appeared under the title “Of Perfect Waves and Their Keepers” in our style issue. If you don’t already get the mag delivered to your door, click here to subscribe.]

A wave of anxiety washed over me as I boarded the plane and took in my surroundings. When I first learned how to get to the undisclosed wave I was en route to, I was told that as recently as last year, flights to the area had as few as 10 passengers. This time, however, the 160-passenger airplane was nearly a third filled with other anxious members of “the tribe.”

The increased attendance made things uncomfortable for a few reasons. Most obviously, any dreams of getting the flawless, sand bottom pointbreak without crowds were now dashed, which everyone boarding the aircraft was realizing in real time. Then there was the fact that the location of this wave was supposedly a secret, and I hoped that no one would inquire as to how I learned where to find it. (Were the other surfers veterans of the wave, wondering who breached protocol to share the secret with me? Or were they just as concerned with being exposed as outsiders themselves?)

On a connecting flight from a small airport, I realized that this swell had also attracted some of surfing’s best mysto wave chasers. Greg Long, Ian Walsh, Natxo Gonzalez, Aritz Aranburu and an international slew of underground tube hounds were patiently waiting outside the gate. At least if they thought this swell was worth chasing, I figured, we were almost certain to score.

Photo Credit: Al Mackinnon

Despite my nervousness, I was gripped with anticipation. For me, nothing could be more exotic than the wave we were headed to. Raised on the youngest volcanic island in the Hawaiian archipelago, I’d grown accustomed to raw experiences in the surf. The reefs are young and imperfect on the Big Island, causing many of our waves to be violent and unpredictable. Wind conditions change by the minute and sandy beaches are a rare commodity. The life of a surfer on Hawai‘i Island requires one to seek beauty in the flaws. But the wave I was headed to couldn’t have been further from Hawai‘i, both in terms of physical distance and the character of the surf. The right-hand point was said to break seamlessly for 3 miles over a magnificently-groomed sandbar. Like a modern reincarnation of “The Endless Summer”’s Cape Saint Francis, it was perfect by any surfer’s definition—you couldn’t find a flaw if you tried.