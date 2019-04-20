Filmmaker Ryan Cannon isn't the first to soundtrack surf cinema with hip hop, but he's the most dedicated to it

If one were to make a Venn diagram, with "traditional single-fin longboarding" represented by one circle and "hip hop" representing the other, the word "style" would probably be written write smack-dab in the middle first. Yes, the two subcultures have drastic differences, but the fact that both are built on that highly overused word in surfing, style, keep their pairing in film from being the non sequitur that it may seem at a glance.

Filmmaker Ryan Cannon sees the connection, which is why all of his edits feature logging and rap music—which you could have guessed by the title of his Instagram feed, @lograp. Cannon isn't the first to soundtrack surfing with hip hop, but he's by far the most dedicated to doing it. His short surf edits are geared for the ADD nature of social media and each of his 190 posts, and counting, meld the two subcultures together. But Cannon’s ambition isn’t limited to doing something novel online. Log Rap recently hosted a BBQ at San Onofre where prolific graffiti writer Remio was the guest of honor. Remio had all manner of writing utensils on hand to consensually vandalize surfboards. "The turnout at the BBQ was great," Cannon said. "There were some people that came all the way out to San O that don't even surf, they just wanted to meet Remio." Also, Cannon just completed his first full-length surf film, titled, "Log Rap: The Movie", and will be premiering it tonight (4/20) at Happy Battle Surf Co. in San Diego.

We rang up Cannon recently to learn more about the impetus behind his niche style of surf filmmaking.

Why Rap?

I'm from New York City originally and started surfing there. I got really into surfing in ninth grade, when the WSL brought the Quiksilver Pro [2011] to Long Beach, NY. Before I got into surfing, I was really into hip hop and sneaker culture—all that New York kind of stuff.

When I moved to California to attend San Diego State University, I thought the surf culture here was dope. After living here for a couple years, there was a lot of stuff that I missed about New York. I realized that there's no reason why I can't combine certain cultural elements from both places. That's when I started Log Rap.

I didn't find out about single-fin longboarding from my grandfather, dad or friend or anything. I found about all of it through the Internet. So that kind of changed my whole outlook on it. I never directly attached logging to all things, all the '50s and '60s culture. Because of that, I was more open to taking that style of surfing and mashing it up with something new and fresh. As surfing gets more eyes on it, I see things like this happening more and more.

Advertisement

Is hip hop dead?

I come at that from both sides. I do like a lot of the newer stuff that's happening right now. At the same time, I totally understand that it's so different from what was going on in the '90s and that whole era. So I view them as two totally different genres. Kind of like how Metallica sounds nothing like the Beatles. As we go through time, genres start to evolve and change. I'm totally a fan of both eras though, but I'm a fan of all music, really.

Surfing is naturally drawn to that '90s style of hip hop, though. I think that they go better together than I had originally thought of when I first started Log Rap.

In each edit, I've noticed the surfing is curated quite well with the soundtrack. How do you pair those?

I try to treat Log Rap not just as a surf blog, but also as a music blog. I probably spend more time trying to find the right song than I do editing. Whether it's the lyrical content or the beat itself, I'm listening for what relates to the surfer's style. I get really into it.

As I edit more and more surf videos to hip hop, I've realized that every song has a sound wave and every wave in the ocean has motion to it. There's a way that you can kind of find the right audio sound wave to match that physical wave. I look for subtle things, like how a song's beats per minute might match the swell's intervals that day.

That's a really dedicated and idiosyncratic approach to sound-tracking a surf edit.

The main thing that I try to articulate is that Log Rap comes from a genuine place. It's not trying to stir the pot and I'm not doing it for my personal clout. I just really enjoy making these rap surf edits.

Follow @lograp here and stay tuned for “Log Rap: The Movie”, which will be streaming on SURFER soon.