As surfers, we share an intimate connection with the elements of the ocean. The sounds of the ocean in particular, from the soothing babble of a mellow peeler to the thunder of an explosive slab, help to foster that visceral connection we have with the sea. Filmmaker Nash Howe’s latest short film, “Hono”, pays homage to a surfer’s connection with the sea. By blending the elegant style of his muse, World Champion longboarder Honolua Blomfield, with gorgeous cinematography, incredible sound design and editing, the film becomes a celebration of that bond surfers have with the ocean. We highly recommend you watch the film with the best headphones you have in order to get the full experience of the short film.

Honolua Blomfield's new short film is a dynamic blend of style and sound

