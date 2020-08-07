It’s been 25 years since the great Atlantic Hurricane season of 1995, a summer of 19 named storms that ushered in a pattern of heightened tropical activity. It was also the end of the analog age, a time of relative naïve digital innocence before the world wide web gave us more data and swell coverage than we knew what to do with.

Chantal, Felix, Luis, Marylin, one after another, groundswells blended together with local windswells to produce one of the most unforgettable seasons in east coast surfing memory. Kelly Slater was campaigning for a third world title that year, but all we could think about was our next session.

In honor of the silver anniversary of this all-time run of waves, we’ve compiled a list of five of the most epic east coast hurricane swells of all time. This is not by any means the definitive list, as everyone has different criteria for what constitutes “all-time”. Maybe you surfed Sandy Hook and remember its golden moments. Maybe, as Hurricane Gloria skirted by in ‘85, your uncle drove you to a random sandbar in Carolina Beach with a used In the Eye thruster, and you swear it was better than any French beachbreak. Hurricanes can bring ample swell to one section of the coast while inflicting widespread destruction on another, making these lists largely subjective depending on who you’re talking to.

After speaking with a handful of east coast surfing legends, we’ve arrived at a general consensus of which 5 hurricane swells are likely to be the most notable. Here they are in chronological order:

Photo Credit: Mez/ESM

Hurricane Belle, 1976

Every east coast surfer could give a solid Ted Talk on the nature of tropical cyclones. Today, there is no lack of info available from raw data to meteorological discussions. But pre-internet and pre-Weather Channel, your best bet was page 2 of a newspaper, a station affiliate weathermen and a gut feeling.

Hurricane hunter research flights began in the 1940s and the National Hurricane Center was founded in ‘65, but at this time weather experts could still only give approximations of where a storm was headed and strength for up to three days out.

On August 7, 1976, a system coming from Africa toward the US intensified into a tropical storm and then a hurricane on the same day. With top sustained winds of 120 mph, there were hurricane warnings from Georgia to Maine.

Dick “Mez” Messeroll, a longtime Surfer staffer and the founder/photo editor of Eastern Surf Magazine with Tom Dugan and now easternsurf.com, took the ultimate east coast gamble and cannonballed to the Outer Banks with his crew of New Jersey chargers in a leaky 1968 Dodge Monaco station wagon. He was only 24 at the time.

“We decided to hole up at the Cape Hotel, the old bricked-faced joint on Highway 12 in Buxton, to ride it out,” remembers Mez, “As the storm was approaching, two very stern state troopers – both with classic, high and tight haircuts, knocked on our door and asked all of us longhaired Spicoli-looking types for our identification. They told us in no uncertain terms we were being foolish, demanding we write down our full names, dates of birth, drivers’ license numbers and parents’ phone numbers. Their warning had absolved the state of North Carolina of any responsibility for our deaths.”

That night, Hatteras Island just missed a devastating blow, as Belle zipped passed with Cat 2 rage. Mez and friends, with no other out-of-towners around, scored the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse with minimal crowds, pumping blue swell and offshore winds for the ages. Belle would eventually run headlong into Jones Beach, NY.

“We saw the troopers the next morning in the Lighthouse parking lot,” says Mez. “One of my buddies gave a friendly wave and a smile. They just gave us the total stink eye. We knew we made the right call on staying.”

Photo Credit: DICK "MEZ" MESEROLL

Hurricane Bertha, 1990

Everyone has a story about Bertha, because if you were to somehow calculate the wave count of every east coaster in a colorful rash guard on a too-narrow thruster, Bertha put up better numbers than Isiah Thomas that year.

“I had the okay from SURFER Mag editor Steve Hawk to give chase in whatever direction I thought appropriate, which, I was hoping, would be the Outer Banks,” says Mez, who had relocated to Florida.

Bertha was the prime example of how it’s not the size of the storm so much as the track when it comes to producing extended runs of quality swell. “Big Bertha” wasn’t even all that big, with winds topping out at 80 mph,” says Mez. “She just took an ideal line for sustained fetch and swell generation. A subtropical depression forming off the Carolinas that went south, then retraced its steps up the Gulf Stream, bestowing everyone with warm, overhead swell.”

“I recruited a somewhat reluctant Jesse Fernandez, a top east coast pro at the time, to be on standby. After several days of anxious waiting, Bertha was slowly spinning up on a looping, erratic course headed for the Carolinas, which did not give Jess the warm fuzzies about the Outer Banks. He hemmed and hawed up to the last second before I finally told him he was blowing it …. He could either be a part of the story or read about it later.”

The pair hopped on 95. SURFER paid for gas. “Miss Bertha bucked the early odds and the waves were incredibly good with perfect winds,” says Mez. “SURFER ended up running a piece on the event using a shot of Jesse and we scored some shots for his sponsors as well. To round things out perfectly, we ended up staying with WRV factory manager, Patrick Herrle for about ten days. Jesse, an aspiring board builder, moved up to the Outer Banks not too long after to work for WRV. He lives there to this day and has shaped thousands of boards.”

Photo Credit: DICK "MEZ" MESROLL/ESM

Hurricane Felix 1995

The summer of ’95 remains one of the only times that the entire East Coast was surfed out, after 11 hurricanes, five of which were major.

A classic Cape Verde spinner that was named on August 8, hitting peak intensity with winds of 144 mph on August 12 and retaining tropical storm status for ten days, Felix jogs the memory specifically because of the loop-de-loop it did several hundred miles east of the Outer Banks, a move that stretched out the length of the swell.

As much as east coasters like to romanticize a good hurricane party, swells are far more fun when they arrive at your break, instead of your basement. Not only are hurricanes that stay in the open ocean less stressful, they tend to produce more swell for more coastline, meaning more overall waves for more folks.

Felix only threatened Bermuda, causing plenty of concern but never making landfall. Florida fired. The Outer Banks bombed. Montauk made good. And for the first time, many in the South and Mid-Atlantic saw just how much potential there was when groundswells reach the points and reefs of New England. Felix just kept swell pulsing for a huge chunk of the summer.

Hurricane Katia 2011

Katia was a good producer, but there have been a lot of good producers in Septembers past. Katia gets the nod for what the hurricane brought to the Quiksilver Pro New York, the first east coast World Tour event in 22 years (and the last.) In a contentious year, the ASP veered the tour through three urban beach venues with Long Beach, just outside NYC’s five boroughs, being the highest stakes. Thanks to Katia it was also the biggest payout, not to mention in historical context, as Quick ponied up the first $1 million purse ever for a single event.

It could have easily been a bust, as the trials were held in murky, dismal 11-inch slop. But by the early rounds, swell from this Atlantic sawblade started filtering up through the Hudson Canyon to Long Island to the delight of many thousand New York surf fans.

Katia never got that close to the East Coast, yet remained a very formidable storm with max sustained winds of 144 mph. And it wasn’t just the Empire State that saw waves. When surfers weren’t watching Slater and Owen Wright battle it out in hot, glassy tropical waves on the webcast, they were scoring everywhere from the Caribbean to Canada.

Hurricane Sandy 2012

Hurricanes are a blessing and a curse for east coast surfers and no storm better illustrated that than “Superstorm” Sandy, which graced Florida with a most historic swell and also destroyed the Mid-Atlantic.

Meteorologically speaking, the storms that normally go in the record books are the Cat 5s, classified as such for their winds. That was not the case with Sandy. At its strongest, the storm was only a high-end Cat 2 storm after cutting through Cuba and Jamaica, but became most daunting as a Cat 1 hybrid that spanned a thousand miles, just off the East Coast. Barometric pressure would later drop to an astonishing 940 mb.

South Florida’s Pump House was arguably its meatiest ever, rearing and chucking up brown cylinders wide enough to fly a hurricane recon aircraft through.

“Sandy was the biggest, cleanest waves I have ever seen in my life of surfing the East Coast,” says Florida veteran pro, Pete Mendia. “I’ve seen one-day swells do this, but Sandy lasted for four. We were mainly towing because the current was psychotic. I got a few paddle waves, but for three days we pretty much just towed. It was super cool to see my zone light up for that long.”

Sandy might not have made this list if it was just an exclusive party for the ski-assist fraternity, but the position and intensity of the storm also graced the southeast with mid-period waves for days. Novelty waves in the Caribbean also did the unimaginable.

But that’s where the fun ended as Sandy became extratropical and erratic. Brushing too close to the Carolinas for comfort, those harvesting the swell off Long Island noted they had never seen swell jump like that.

Things got ugly when Sandy bumped into high pressure over the North Atlantic and took the famously rare “left turn,” bringing an unprecedented storm surge and most of the $70 billion in damage to New York and New Jersey. In the spirit of surfing brotherhood, Floridians were among the first to drive into the wreckage with supplies. While the recovery, often led by local waveriders and Waves for Water, was as storied as the storm, parts of that coastline were changed forever.