A collection of classic footage curated by Jason Baffa, “Lost Reels” dips into the archives of talented fellow filmmakers in addition to his personal vault. Each installment will highlight iconic locales and the fine footwork of Devon Howard, Chris Del Moro, Tyler Hatzikian and friends. Drop into the new series brought to you by our good friends at Ziobaffa Organic Wines.

Episode one provided by Nathan Oldfield with Devon Howard behind the wheel.