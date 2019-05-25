If Pipeline had a doppelgänger it would be the coldwater reefbreak Luis Diaz is seen scoring in the edit above. It exists somewhere along the raw, frigid and reportedly localized coastline of the Canary Islands where Diaz is from, and if you picture him in trunks instead of a wetsuit, you might be fooled into thinking he put this edit together while visiting the North Shore. Instead, the entire clip was filmed along his home coast, where he’s often seen locking into hollowed-out thumpers. Press play and watch Diaz get shot out of a few Canary tubes that rival any you’d see on a good day out at Pipe.

