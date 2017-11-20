Major Changes to the 2018 ‘CT Schedule

Last week, the WSL announced that Lemoore will be added as an additional stop to the Men’s and Women’s 2018 ‘CT schedule, but that ain’t the only change to be made. The WSL just released the entire schedule, and it’s looking, well, interesting.

According to the release, not only will Kelly’s Surf Ranch be on the roster — Keramas will be, too, but in place of Fiji. Lower Trestles was removed from the schedule, and the Cascais, Portugal event also got the boot, but in its place, the women will (finally) be joining the men at Jeffreys Bay. They’ll still go to Huntington Beach for the U.S. Open while the men go to Tahiti, but let’s save that for a different discussion.

WSL CEO Stephanie Goldschmidt noted in the press release that, although fan-favorite events like Fiji, Trestles, and Portugal won’t be stops on the 2018 Tour, the League and its surfers are excited about the changes, and there’s hope these spots will return in the future.

“We’re excited about the release of the 2018 calendar, which includes some important changes designed to ensure we continue to champion the best surfing across the world and with a view to delivering long-term investment for the sport,” said Goldschmidt. “Indonesia is universally-regarded as home to world-class waves and is a location where the League is exploring long-term opportunities for the sport. While Fiji has been a multi-year pillar of the Dream Tour and we may return in future, appropriate support from the government of Fiji is needed to bring the world’s best back to Cloudbreak and Restaurants. Keramas is a fantastic venue and we are stoked to go there in 2018.”

“Additionally, we can’t wait to see what the world’s best women surfers will bring to the canvases of Jeffreys Bay in South Africa next season, accompanying the men to the iconic South African wave,” she continued. “Trestles and Cascais are not on the tour in 2018, which were difficult decisions for the League due to the heritage and the welcoming communities of both – however we’ll look for opportunities to incorporate those markets into the WSL calendar at some level in seasons to come.”

Here’s the complete schedule for both the men’s and women’s tours. What are your thoughts on the changes? Leave us a comment below and tell us what you think.

2018 World Surf League (WSL) Men’s Championship Tour:

Quiksilver Pro Gold Coast, Australia – March 11 – 22, 2018

Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach, Australia – March 28 – April 8, 2018

Margaret River Pro, Australia – April 11 – 22, 2018

Oi Rio Pro, Brazil – May 10 – 19, 2018

Bali Pro, Indonesia – May 27 – June 9, 2018

Corona Open J-Bay, South Africa – July 2 – 13, 2018

Tahiti Pro Teahupo’o, Tahiti – August 10 – 21, 2018

Surf Ranch Lemoore, California/USA. September 5 – 9, 2018

Quiksilver Pro France, France – October 3 – 14, 2018

MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal, Portugal – October 16 – 27, 2018

Billabong Pipe Masters, Hawaii/USA – December 8 – 20, 2018

2018 World Surf League (WSL) Women’s Championship Tour:

Roxy Pro Gold Coast, Australia – March 11 – 22, 2018

Rip Curl Women’s Pro Bells Beach, Australia – March 28 – April 8, 2018

Margaret River Pro, Australia – April 11 – 22, 2018

Oi Rio Pro, Brazil – May 10 – 19, 2018

Bali Pro, Indonesia – May 27 – June 9, 2018

Corona Open J-Bay, South Africa – July 10 – 17, 2018

Vans US Open of Surfing, USA – July 30 – August 5, 2018

Surf Ranch Lemoore, California/USA. September 5 – 9, 2018

Roxy Pro France, France – October 3 – 14, 2018

Hawaii Women’s Pro, Hawaii/USA – November 25 – December 6, 2018