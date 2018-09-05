The WSL just released their 2019 Tour schedule and…it’s pretty similar to 2018. The Surf Ranch Pro is, apparently, pre-destined for success, ’cause it’s right back on the sched. Bali is back too. Sadly, Fiji is still absent. The circus opens at Snapper, and closes at Pipe, at least on the men’s draw, just as it has been chiseled into the stone tablets of yore.

But the really big news, sorta, is that Margaret River ain’t going anywhere. Well, it is in terms of time, not geography. It’s being moved to May/June, to hopefully avoid the great white shark train that came chugging in during this season’s contest.

Here’s what Kieren Perrow said in a presser:

“Margaret River has been a key stop on the CT for several seasons now and we had the unique and unfortunate circumstance of having to cancel this season’s event due to aggressive shark activity in the area,” Perrow said. “Working with our surfers, event partners and the local community, we’ve moved the dates of the Margaret River event later in the year to improve the pacing of the season as well as ensure the best chance for world-class conditions at all breaks.”

Kalbarri and Gnaraloo surfers are no doubt rejoicing pridefully about the Tour not swinging through their fiercely protected zones.

The women’s side of things ditches the Vans US Open, and picks up the Peniche Pro in Portugal.

The entire Tour kicks off about three weeks later than it did in 2018, in early April, versus mid-March so everybody gets a bit longer of a winter vacation too.

Strangely, the Pipe Masters is back on the schedule after the WSL announced it would not be part of the 2019 tour. It’s still unclear if the WSL has been granted a permit to run the event in 2019 as well. There is a note at the bottom of the press release that states, “All events subject to change.”

Here’s the full slate. Whaddya think?

2019 Men’s Championship Tour Schedule:

Quiksilver Pro Gold Coast: April 3 – 13, 2019

Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach: April 17 – 27, 2019

Bali Pro: May 13 – 24, 2019

Margaret River Pro: May 27 – June 7, 2019

Oi Rio Pro: June 20 – 28, 2019

J-Bay Open: July 9 – 22, 2019

Tahiti Pro Teahupo’o: August 21 – September 1, 2019

Surf Ranch Pro: September 19 – 22, 2019

Quiksilver Pro France: October 3 – 13, 2019

Meo Pro Peniche: October 16 – 28, 2019

Billabong Pipe Masters: December 8 – 20, 2019

2019 Women’s Championship Tour Schedule:

Gold Coast Women’s Pro: April 3 – 13, 2019

Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach: April 17 – 27, 2019

Bali Pro: May 13 – 24, 2019

Margaret River Pro: May 27 – June 7, 2019

Oi Rio Pro: June 20 – 28, 2019

J-Bay Open: July 9 – 22, 2019

Surf Ranch Pro: September 19 – 22, 2019

Pro France: October 3 – 13, 2019

Meo Pro Peniche: October 16 – 28, 2019

Hawaii Women’s Pro: November 25 – December 7, 2019