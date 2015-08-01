Mark Occhilupo tells me his life story is under option in Hollywood.

He starts running through A-listers who could play him. With the jut of the jaw, the koala blink, and the tick between the teeth followed by the “Yeaaaah” or the “Naaaahh” or the “Yeah-nah,” he explains why none of them would be any good. DiCaprio? “Nah, too serious.” Pitt? “Yeah-nah, too American.” Depp? “Maaaaaaybe…but can he surf?”

The obvious candidate for the role, of course, is sitting in front of me. When Occ tells me he wants to play himself in the movie of his own life, I laugh, but he doesn’t. He’s dead serious. Occ’s already played himself in a Hollywood movie and was pro surfing’s original child actor, globally adored at 16 and burnt to a crisp at 22. “And anyway,” he says of the role, “I’ve kind of been doing it my whole life anyway, haven’t I?” He whacks me on the leg to make sure I get the joke. Occ’s always been the star of his own show; why stop him now?

And what a show it’s been.

From teenage prodigy to deep-fried couch potato to the best surfer in the world, it’s been a wild old ride. But the simple sports-resurrection narrative is just the low fruit of Mark Occhilupo’s story. It’s far greater than that, far more layered and far more surreal. There is the first Occy, the second Occy, and as many as three or four other Occy incarnations, often coexisting, always getting in each other’s way, lovable, bumbling, troubled, heroic. The movie would need Charlie Kaufman to script it and be told from inside the mind of Occy himself, a strange yet wondrous place.

The only problem with telling Occ’s story through Occ’s eyes is that he’s forgotten much of it. His life has been total improv, and he’s been way too busy living it to have wasted time remembering it.

The parts that have stuck with him aren’t remembered in numbers and dates and places; Occ doesn’t think that way. They’re remembered in faces and color and song.

Occ: “Hmm…when did I first start the Tour? Eighty-one?”

Interviewer: “Umm, pretty sure it was ’83, Occ.”

Occ: “Really? Eighty-three? Wow.”

Interviewer: “Occ, what are your memories of those first years on Tour?”

Occ: “Umm…I’ve actually forgotten about them.”

Oh boy.

He won’t remember the year, maybe not even the decade, but he’ll remember the color of the wetsuit he wore and the song he had in his head that day he beat Curren in France. Occ uses his own biography as a reference book, and when I went back and sat the interview transcripts next to the book—and pretty much every other interview he’s ever done—they sit over each other perfectly, word for word. Occ has already got the script for this role and has learned his lines. He’s just waiting for the cameras to roll.

And when they do, you know you’ll be there eating popcorn.

Because you love Occ. Who doesn’t? His surfing, flamboyant yet totally grounded. His agelessness. The perfect Seussian logic of his outlook on life—its simplicity, its brilliance, its ability to drag you unwittingly into his moment. You love the fact that he just got off the couch one day after years of drinking beer and watching daytime TV and decided to go surfing again. And he still ripped! You also love the fact that this quixotic hero is capable of such pure mastery in the wet hemispheres, yet is so vulnerable to the Machiavellian ways of terra firma. We all own something like that. You love the fact that Mark Occhilupo ultimately triumphed, became the best surfer in the world, and did so on the back of a modern tragicomedy.

To quote Seuss, “You have to be odd to be number one.”

Photo Credit: Surfer Archives

1966–1982

A Dog in Socks with the Eye of a Wolf

Swampy, oily, and damn near unlovable, Kurnell was the little town that Sydney forgot. Hidden inside the neck of Botany Bay and cut off from the outside world by sand dunes, an oil refinery, and a shitworks, it was an unlucky smear of suburbia in a Mad Max landscape. As a child in Kurnell, young Mark Occhilupo would have recurring dreams of burning oil refineries, people running screaming, the world in chaos. These may have simply been premonitions of Huntington Beach in 1986, but the reality of Occy’s childhood in Kurnell was somewhat less apocalyptic.

There was the beach straight across the road from the Occhilupo family home at 41 Captain Cook Drive. There was a pool in the backyard, a fruit shop next door, and a national park at the end of the street. Occ had Vito the dog and Tinky the cat, who, he was amazed to discover, landed on her feet every time you threw her off the upstairs balcony. What more did a kid need?

Before the idea of becoming the best surfer in the world germinated in his squidgy young mind, one of his favorite ways to spend the day was to explore the sandstone caves out toward Cape Solander and watch hulking freighters sail into Botany Bay loaded with cars, crude oil, and Chinese plastic. As he sat in the cave, he imagined what the Gweagal, Kurnell’s first inhabitants, might have seen looking out from the same cave 200 years earlier as a giant canoe full of white fellas sailed into the bay. Captain Cook claimed Australia for the British less than a hundred yards from the Occhilupos’ front door, and to Occy it seemed like Kurnell was a place that summoned people from beyond the horizon.

Marco Jay Luciano Occhilupo was the offspring of an improbable but incendiary mixing of Italian and Kiwi blood. In Italian, “Occhilupo” translates as “eyes of the wolf,” yet growing up, Occ was referred to more by the Australian translation. “I used to have guys yelling out all the time, ‘Wogs don’t surf!’” As it turns out, they could actually surf pretty well—Occ could, anyway—but young Mark hardly looked like your typical swarthy Mediterranean native. The kid’s face was an improbable assemblage, with a blond sweep of hair, sun-cracked lips, Tic Tac teeth, and the formative outline of surfing’s most famous underbite. It seemed every component of his face had been designed independently, and in years to come, late at night, in clubs, they would indeed operate independently of each other. But it was a face waiting to be the face of something. Even at 12 years of age Occ looked like a star.

His father, Luciano Occhilupo, had immigrated to Australia in 1953 from the Italian town of Trieste and had never let go of the old country. Drinking Aussie KB lager was his one concession to the adopted homeland and he rationed his English for maximum effect. “When Dad talked, I listened,” says Occ. “If I was in trouble, Dad would get involved and I’d be shitting myself. Dad could be scary, but also loving. He had a really strong presence, so even though he didn’t play a huge role in my life, at the same time he did. Does that even make sense?”

The mustachioed stoicism of his father was balanced by the free-spirited and emotionally fluent maternal side of the family: his mother, Pam, and Occ’s three sisters, Shanla, Alex, and Fleur. The two influences would compete for control of the levers in young Mark all his life, but with Luciano juggling long hours building high-tension electricity towers with 16 years studying at university, the girls largely raised Occ, and his maternal upbringing can still be seen today in every hair-flick cutback and with every karaoke performance.

“I definitely get on better with girls than guys,” states Occ. “That was true even at school. I’d have my mates, but some people could call me a bit feminine. Look,” he ticks, “I’m not gaaaaaay, but I’m sure I’ve got a bit of a feminine side to me. I don’t mind singing and dancing and growing my hair or letting my nails go a bit. I haven’t done the Westerly Windina—not yet, anyway—but my sisters used to put me in a dress from age 3 to 5, and even at age 8 I was still in a dress doing these little shows with my sisters, although my mum went out and bought a kilt for me so it didn’t look so strange. I was this little cross-dressing Italian Scotsman from Kurnell. And I used to rock the kilt with no undies on, so I couldn’t go out in a strong northeast wind.”

When his sisters rescued an old surfboard that was being thrown out on the street with a neighbor’s rubbish, their little brother’s show soon moved across the road to the ankle-snapping waves of Silver Beach. “Surfing is a lot like dancing,” reasons Occ. “It always has been for me. It’s all style and rhythm and you are definitely on show out there. That’s why I grow my hair.”

At 14 Occy got a speaking role in a local film, Puberty Blues, which was being shot just down the road in Cronulla. It was a teen coming-of-age story told from the perspective of two 13-year-old girls who try to join a Cronulla surf gang, to which Occ replies in a high-pitched whine, “Chicks can’t suuuuuurf.” The line—Occ’s only line—was completely unscripted, but the reality was that it would be Occ who would spend his early teenage years trying to get noticed on Cronulla Beach.

It would be a hard nut to crack. Cronulla was full of good surf and full of good surfers. With one road in and one road out, Cronulla was cut off from the surfing zeitgeist of Sydney and evolved in isolation. The surf mags, the arbiters of who ripped and who didn’t, were all controlled north of the Harbor Bridge, and while the quality of the waves in Cronulla ensured a production line of guys who could really surf, hardened reef rats the lot of ’em, they all had a hard time breaking free of “The Shire” and making a career out of surfing.

The Wanda Top Shop became Occ’s hangout. “We’d leave boards around the corner at Michael Jackson’s house. Not the Michael Jackson,” he clarifies, “this guy was a shaper at Emerald Surfboards. But from the Top Shop we could see from Voodoo all the way down to Cronulla Point, and we’d sit out the front between surfs and eat hot chips and drink cans of Coke and tune chicks and just write each other off. It was like I was playing my role in Puberty Blues all over again.”

The one Cronulla surfer on the Pro Tour in those days was Jim Banks. The sage-like goofyfooter would shepherd Occ through the minefield of prescient surf stardom, starting by shaping him a surfboard capable of harnessing the power of those hams. Even in his early teens Occ was built like a duck, with a center of gravity somewhere around shin height; his build created challenges for anyone shaping him a surfboard. Jim Banks’ boards, like Banks himself, were designed for good waves and good waves only. It was the reason why he would walk away from pro surfing soon after Occ started. But with so many quality local reefs, and with Occ’s range expanding south to Aussie Pipeline, good waves were in ample supply.

Occ’s lifelong love-hate relationship with heavy surf was forged at Voodoo. While Shark Island to the south featured heavily in magazines, Voodoo was far more underground and considerably more dangerous. “One day I surfed it big, maybe 12 foot, and I was getting a couple but was being super cautious. Then I paddled over this set and the next one broke where I’ve never seen Voodoo break before. It broke in a hundred feet of water and it doubled up. As soon as I saw it, I knew I was gone. I bailed and my leg rope went ping and I dove down, just cartwheeling. Before I had a chance to feel anything, I felt myself ripped to shreds again; that was the second wave. I didn’t get up and that’s when I started panicking, feeling my way up with the bubbles. I saw a bit of light, broke the surface, and as I started to take the biggest breath, the third wave went straight down my throat. By that time I’d been washed right in, and I scrambled up the rocks and just sat there for ages. I went home and told Mum I didn’t want to surf big waves anymore.”

The town of Cronulla was just as heavy. Most of the heroin that had swept through the Gold Coast during the late ’70s and claimed guys like Michael Peterson had come out of Cronulla, and stories are told of imported bricks being warehoused and cut in a certain local shaping factory before being trafficked north. And just like on the Gold Coast, some of Cronulla’s best surfers were crucified on the needle. “I lost mates to overdoses,” recalls Occ. “It was a heavy time. There was a big punk scene and a big drug culture in town. Cronulla was a heavy place to grow up. There were some heavy characters around, guys you didn’t want to mess with, and we knew a lot of guys who were shooting up. We wrote off a lot, and in between the going out and writing off I could have gone either way, I reckon. I drank and smoked pot, but never dabbled in anything harder. I was scared of it. The guys who did it were that heavy. But I was so into my surfing that I never went near it. The waves were just too good. If you’re surfing five times a day, you’re not thinking about sticking a needle in your arm.”

It was a dark time in The Shire, but suddenly there was Occ, and even in his early teens there was a feeling that despite walking around the place like a dog in socks, this blond kid with the strange name was destined to be Cronulla’s Golden Child. “He was just real cheeky and high energy,” recalls local surfer Iain “Ratso” Buchanan, “just saying stupid stuff and doing stupid things, stumbling and tripping over and losing things. He was always the clown…but man, just a freak in the water.”

“He surfed like a big cat,” offers Jim Banks. “The way he placed his feet on his board, and the way his body moved and the way his weight shifted, it was all very intuitive. Then you had that flamboyant touch, the hands and the hair, and the whole thing was just magic. He’d be surfing that left going back into The Alley and people would just get out of the water to watch.” But Occ was also driven. He might have been born for stardom, but he also wanted it badly. When a young Damien Hardman had the audacity to beat him in a junior contest, Occ picked up his second-place trophy and pitched it into the crowd, hitting his good mate Todd Ingram in the head.

Meanwhile, Occ had a spare key cut to Luciano’s car, and when his dad parked it at the Cronulla train station to go to work, Occ would spirit in, unlock the car, and burn off down the Princes Highway to Aussie Pipe, a bag of weed where a driver’s license should have been. For someone of Occ’s limited planning ability the heist was masterfully done, right down to noting the car space he stole it from and the level of the fuel gauge when he stole it. Two hours down, four hours surfing, two hours back. The extra 400 miles on the odometer proved problematic until Occy rationalized that 400 Bueller miles in reverse with the car up on blocks should fix that.

Among all this unbridled Occy-ness, the one character who kept him on the straight and narrow did so with barely a word. “Dad worked really hard and didn’t like any slackness. No bullshit. So when I wanted to be a surfer, he didn’t like it; he wanted me to be a civil engineer like him,” Occy remembers. “I had to explain to him that wasn’t going to happen.” Occ’s sisters would go on to become lawyers, doctors, and singers, while Occ just wanted to be a surfer. “I left school in year 10 and moved in with three chicks I knew, which was a lot of fun, but my dad wasn’t stoked about it at all. But Kurnell had no surf and felt a million miles away from Cronulla, and I said to him, ‘I can’t keep living here. I need to be on the beach.’ We moved in 10 houses from the beach and it was unreal. But I really loved my dad and I wanted to succeed to make him proud. That’s what made me try so hard my whole life.” Luciano, however, hadn’t watched his son surf, not once, and wouldn’t for years to come.

The surfing career that was quickly crystallizing around the teenage prodigy, however, needed to be managed. The surf industry was already circling, and 15-year-old Occhilupo signed his own three-year contract for the princely sum of $12,000 before Luciano got wind of it and promptly turned it into confetti. With his pro career about to catch fire, two guys walked into Occ’s life who would profoundly change it, and the first of these was Sarge.

A sports photographer for The Daily Telegraph, Paul Sargeant had somehow found himself president of the Cronulla Sharks Boardriders club despite not surfing himself. Working in the media, though, Sarge knew how the game worked—build a profile, build a career—and he recognized the potential in the kid. He sponsored Occy while also dating his sister Fleur. He drove Occy to Black Rock, let him sleep at his mother’s unit on the beach at Cronulla, and landed him his first published photo in a surf magazine. “Sarge would always be telling you how good you were surfing. Sarge would make you

feel good about yourself. He’d drive me everywhere to contests and to good waves and was such a real passionate, loving kind of guy. If it wasn’t for him, I’m sure it’d have been a lot different.” When Occ jumped onto the World Tour, Sarge followed and for years would become its only full-time correspondent, a job he’d do for 25 years.

The second formative influence was Gordon Merchant. Back in his pre-surf-mogul days, Merchant was on the road selling his own boardshorts to mom-and-pop surf shops up and down Australia’s east coast. Billabong was still a cottage industry, but that all changed the day Occy walked in the door at Cronulla Surf Designs in 1983. Jim Banks rode for Billabong at the time and had orchestrated the meeting. Banks knew Occy wasn’t ready for the World Tour, let alone the world itself, but he also knew there was nothing he could do to delay the inevitable. Occ’s surfing was ready, even if Occ himself wasn’t.

Occ recalls the scene: “They said, ‘We’ve got this kid who wants to do the Tour. He’s probably going to need $40,000.’ We’re all in there listening, and right there on the spot, Gordon goes, ‘I’ll do it.’ I flew off the chair…and that was the start of it.” Times were changing. Merchant would soon offset Occ’s contract when he sold the Billabong license in the U.S. to a young shaper from Costa Mesa, California, named Bob Hurley for exactly $40,000. And for fans of numerology and believers in cosmic convergence, here’s another one: At the very same time Occy signed with Billabong, a young guy by the name of Tom Curren signed contracts in California with both OP clothing and Rip Curl wetsuits. The combined amount? Forty thousand dollars.

Financial backing was one thing, but Merchant’s relationship with Occ would extend far beyond simply paying his way. Banks was done with pro surfing and would take off the following year to begin an Indonesian odyssey that continues to this day. At this stage there were very few other voices of moderation in Occy’s career; everyone was telling him yes, few were telling him no. “Gordon was like the opposite of Sarge in a lot of ways,” remembers Occ. “Gordon didn’t like laziness or messiness and I was pretty good at both of them. He was almost like Dad in a way. Dad didn’t surf, but Gordon was like my surfing dad and they were both very similar characters.” The partnership would launch not only Occy and Billabong, but within two years it would launch pro surfing itself.

Soon after signing with Billabong, Occ’s first pro event saw him win the trials of the ’83 Coke Surfabout at North Narrabeen. Only a year earlier he’d wagged school and caught the train across the Sydney Harbor Bridge to watch Jim Banks surf the same contest, and now here he was, drawn against Shaun Tomson in the first round of the main event. Occ dusted Tomson. Dismantled him. “I came in and everyone told me I won, told me I killed him, and in those days they made you stand together on stage to announce the results and I’m standing there ready to claim it when they announce Shaun won on a split 3-2 decision. I just started crying, right there on stage. And Shaun’s patting me on the back and he’s going in his South African accent, ‘Thar thar, that’s all raaaght. You’ll have plinty of other charnces nixt tarm.’ And I was like, ‘Screw next time—I won!’” They were a kid’s tears in a grown man’s world, and as Tomson walked away Occ vowed then and there that it would never happen again.

Photo Credit: Burgess

1983

A Boy Among Men in a Land Beyond the Dunes

“We’d heard he was in town,” recalls Occ. “It was the day before the Straight Talk contest started and the waves were solid—6 foot—and I remember walking over the sand hills and looking up the beach and there was one guy out. It was him. He was on this deep six-channel thruster and ripping like nothing we’d ever seen. He blew us away. He stayed with Jim Banks that first year; Banksy had a house on the beach at Wanda up top of the hill near my school, and that was where I met him. That’s where I met Tom Curren.”

Curren won the Straight Talk. Occ knew of Curren, Curren knew of Occ, but neither knew how entangled their careers would soon become. Their first meeting, in Jim Banks’ living room, didn’t exactly feel historic. “I remember his handshake was soft and he didn’t really say anything,” recalls Occ, “but at the same time I was kind of in awe of him, so I don’t think I really said anything either. It was awkward.” The pair would actually be interviewed live on national breakfast television at Narrabeen soon after, the interview speaking volumes about the contrasting personalities of the future stars. Occ wearing yellow, pink, and pastel green, Curren in black and navy. Curren with arms folded defensively, Occ fixing his hair and scratching his ass at the very instant the show crossed live.

Host: “Tom, can I start with you? What are the conditions like down there toda—?”

Occ: “Weeeeell, it’s a perfect day down here todaaaaay…”

Although in personality and color palette the pair were polar opposites, they shared an uncomplicated worldview, were both savants, and were both ultimately a little lost in the black circus of pro surfing. When Curren won the Straight Talk he was refused entry that night at the presentation by the doorman of the Cronulla Leagues Club because he was wearing flip-flops. He had to head back to get a pair of shoes to get in the door to receive his $18,000 check and the keys to his brand-new red Datsun 200B station wagon. The car—and Curren—would stay in Cronulla for a month after his win. While in Cronulla, 18-year-old Curren married his French girlfriend, Marie, the newlyweds living with Ratso and his girl. “I daaaaaaaare say I was there,” says Occ of Curren’s wedding. “Was it at a golf club, maybe?” Even as teenagers, they seemed in orbit together.

The newly formed ASP announced the schedule for the 1983–’84 World Tour, and Occ was soon packing his suitcase for South Africa. Up until that point, Pam Occhilupo had chaperoned her only son up to the Capricorn contest at Taree, down to Summercloud Bay, and across the bridge to Narrabeen, but her son was now about to head to Durban, Los Angeles, and Tokyo. On top of that, the guys who’d be babysitting her little blond cherub not only saw him as a threat to their personal fiefdoms, but they were also largely incapable of looking after themselves.

In the end, Pam approached Sydney surfer Greg Day and asked if Mark could tag along. “She somehow thought I was a reputable type of character,” recalls Day, “so she asked me if I could look after him.” While “G’Day” was a ladies’ man, he was also, by Pro Tour standards, responsible. Sending a 16-year-old pup off to compete on the World Tour might raise eyebrows today, but in the Precambrian days of the World Surfing Tour there were no rules. If your surfing was ready, so were you. The previous season 16-year-old Martin Potter not only did the whole Tour, but also finished the year rated 12th.

So with two boards and a suitcase, Occ soon found himself flying across the Indian Ocean, exquisitely unprepared for the world. His first stop was the Gunston 500 in Durban, where he got dropped by the flu, then drew the gnarliest guy on tour, Dane Kealoha—in his first heat. Even at age 16 and without ever having been to Hawaii, Occ soon realized it was probably in his best interest that Kealoha win. It was a heavy baptism to Tour life, made even heavier when he later saw Kealoha being kicked out of the hotel they were staying at and a scene erupting. Occ was trying to process not only why security had thrown Kealoha out, but also why there were no black people on the beach at all. Occ looked around, scratching his head. Clearly this was not Cronulla.

Years before Occy needed sanctuary, he was already being drawn toward one. Gordon Merchant had traveled to Jeffreys Bay by freighter in the early ’70s when it was on the Santosha hippie trail. While speaking to Occ about the prospect of him one day moving north to hone his style on the Gold Coast pointbreaks, Merchant had winked at Occ and told him, “But I know one even better.”

On a July morning in 1983, Occy woke up at Kitchen Windows B&B in Jeffreys Bay, walked over to the window, and tried to fathom the sight before him. “I thought, ‘Is this for real?’ I thought I was dreaming. It was cloudy, rainy, and cold, and the waves were 6 feet and unbelievable with just a handful of guys out. That was it. Straightaway, I was gone.” Occ’s world was about to start spinning so quickly it’d occasionally fling him off, and when that happened he’d invariably wake up in J-Bay like it had all been a dream. He’d walk down to the point, fill his lungs with the cold vapor of the Roaring Forties and the hot wash of a Durban Poison blunt, and his gaze would follow each set wave as it disappeared deep into the bay. “I’ve never missed a year at J-Bay since then,” recalls Occ, his focus melting sentimentally. “Hang on,” he says, rubbing his chin, “maybe except for those years when I didn’t go.”

Soon afterward, Occ went to France, where he found “heaps of nude chicks on the beach, but no surfers.” He went to Japan, where everyone bowed to him and he ate rice with sugar on it because “everyone else was eating worms and snails. I was a good traveler,” he says, believing it. “The only problem, though, ya know, was that I had these pointy black shoes I used to wear everywhere without socks. You know how you take your shoes off on the plane? Well, I couldn’t do that. They wouldn’t let me.” Personal hygiene has never been Occ’s strong suit, and after three months on Tour the shoes required an exorcism. The first point of order whenever Occ arrived somewhere new was to take them off, leave them outside the hotel room, then wash his feet in the bathtub. One day while he was doing so Rabbit bagged the shoes and threw them away.

In his rookie year, however, it would be America that would really blow Occ’s mind. The same intrigue that had preceded the arrival of Curren in Australia was matched in America for Occy. America was waiting for him: the girls, the fans, and the guys he’d be surfing against. On a flight to North Carolina, American pros Brad Gerlach and Jeff Novak walked past Occy on the plane; never having seen him in person, Novak sat down commenting, “Fuck, how big is his head!” Gerr concurred, nodding, “His head’s fucking huge.” And it got bigger thanks to the American hype. Occ tripped out on the color and hum of Huntington. His mirrored sunglasses reflected high-cut bikinis and crimped hair and yellows and pinks and a sea of humanity as he stuck his head out the car window on Highway 1 and sniffed the brown air like a dog. Despite losing in the OP Pro trials, then watching Curren go on to win the whole thing, Occ felt Huntington was the stage he’d been looking for since he was an 8-year-old in a dress.

After he’d lambasted the American guys on Tour as “seppo wankers” in Tracks magazine back home (it was a national pastime in Australia at the time), it would ironically be an American who would quietly ignite Occy’s career. Occ at the time was riding an orange and blue Jim Banks board that surfed “squirrelly” in the small waves that littered the Tour. While surfing a PSSA contest in San Diego, one of the judges, who did a bit of shaping on the side, noticed the board grabbing, went home, and shaped Occ a board. Rusty Preisendorfer flattened the decks and rockers, added volume in the nose, and massaged foam out to the rails. Occ hadn’t asked for the board, had no idea why it worked, but from his first wave he felt his surfing transform.

Preisendorfer soon left Canyon Surfboards and struck out alone, forging a famous label that, like Billabong, would be launched on the back of Occ’s success. As for that first board—a modest-looking 6’0″ squash—Occ “rode it until it died.” He would snap the nose of it in Japan at the Marui contest in October, staying on the board and making the semis before losing to Curren in their first-ever man-on-man heat. The board surfed on despite what Occ called at the time “mega-dings.” By that stage Occ had his own surfboard label in Japan, his name licensed out to some guy he’d never met, yet he had only one board himself and that board didn’t even have a nose.

Occ landed in Hawaii for the first time on the old Honolulu night flight, made it out to the North Shore in the early hours, and crashed on the couch of a one-armed kneeboarder named Buddy McCrae. Having never been to Hawaii before, Occ’s head was swimming with crazy aloha, fueled by the low-frequency rumble coming up through the couch. He woke the next morning and looked out across the Sunset lineup, which was 8 foot, top to bottom, and rapidly growing out of the west. “That first day was unbelieeeeeevable,” he says. “It picked up all day and Sunset was just perfect.” As only Occ can do, on his first day in Hawaii he managed to blunder into a beef with Derrick Doerner, who at the time was in the top five (or bottom five, depending on which way you read it) Hawaiian guys you want beef with. “I took off on a wave at Sunset and Derrick dropped in on me. Maybe we were a bit tooo close, but we both made it through to the inside bowl and flicked out. He paddled straight up to me and slapped me across the face and said, ‘Do you know who I am? Do you know what you’re doing out here?’ And I’m like, ‘Err, no and no.’” North Shore, day one. Occ figured it couldn’t get any worse, which it promptly did.

“For no reason—I don’t know if I was paddling for the same wave or not—but I got in Ken Bradshaw’s way and we bumped each other a little bit. Well, Kenny paddles straight over to me with eyes like fire and the big Chuck Norris beard, grabs my board and bites a chunk out of the rail! He spits these chunks of foam and fiberglass out of his mouth while he screams at me, ‘Get out of here, grommet punk!’ I paddled straight in and Buddy was there again—it’d only been 10 minutes since I’d paddled in with Derrick—and he’s like, ‘What happened this time?’ And I’m like, ‘Fuck, this big guy who looks like Chuck Norris just bit a chunk out of my board!’ Buddy had this guy with him at the house, talking about real estate and stuff, and the guy goes, ‘Get back out there and tell him I sent you!’ I’m like, ‘Umm, OK, are you sure? Back out there?’ And he goes, ‘Just do it and tell him I sent you.’ I go, ‘Umm, OK…who are you again?’ And he goes, ‘Tell him Eddie sent you.’”

After his baptism of fire, the islands adopted Occy. While most haoles tried to stay invisible on the North Shore, Occ got straight into a groove, disarming the gnarliest of North Shore locals with his goofy charm. Before Occ knew it, he was hanai, an adopted son, and he could do no wrong on the North Shore. “He was the only haole guy who hung out with the Hawaiian guys and could pull it off,” recalls Brad Gerlach. “The only guy.”

Occ flew home for the close of the ’83 season, which in those days finished in April of the following year. The Beaurepaires contest, held in Cronulla, saw Occ beat Curren for the first time and blaze all the way through to the semis. The result not only created a huge buzz in Cronulla, but also meant that Occy finished the year with 2690.59 points (what earned you 59 hundredths of a ratings point is undetermined), scraping into the elite Top 16 by a whisker for the 1984 ASP season. The Beaurepaires contest had also hosted the world’s first night-surfing exhibition, which saw 40,000 people cram into Cronulla to watch the world’s best surfers in knee-high dribble. Pro surfing was about to boom, fueled by a new generation of surfing stars, none of them bigger than Occy.

1984

A Shooting Star in Blue, Pink, and Yellow, Earthward Bound

This was pro surfing Pangaea, a time when giants walked the earth, stalking an alien landscape—Neptune Beach, Fistral, Trigg, Wrightsville—and the Tour was populated by characters so large they bordered on self-parody. They were guys who believed the whole point of pro surfing was to make the other guy disappear in your shadow. Ego and rating were tethered. They all could see pro surfing was set to boom, they were all willing it into existence, and they wanted to be front and center when it did.

The class of ’84 was full of future legends. There was the old guard: Rabbit, Tomson, and Horan, hanging on grimly into the geriatric twilight of their late 20s. There was the new generation: Carroll, Curren, Pottz, Hardman, Barton, Gerr, and Kong. But this was not their year. No, it was destined to belong to someone else, and from the very first contest of the 1984 season it was clear who it belonged to: the guy over there being interviewed, staring down the barrel of the camera.

Interviewer: “So, Occy, do you consider yourself a serious contender to be the

world champion?”

Occy: “Well, yes. Yes, I do.”

1984 was Mark Occhilupo’s perfect point in time. Occy made his first Tour final

in the first event of the season, losing to Martin Potter in anemic conditions in Japan.

By then Occ had mastered surfing junk, and the Japan final announced Occ’s arrival as

a challenger.

Sadly, the Japanese event was also Joe Engel’s last event on Tour. The Australian surfer had won Bells the previous year and traveled on the Billabong team with Occy, but had endured a private hell with undiagnosed schizophrenia, which, combined with the pressures of traveling and touring, had seen him unravel. Occ watched the plunge at close quarters. “In Japan we all stayed together in one of those Japanese guesthouses with the sliding paper doors, and I remember he was actually quite intimidating to be around. He’d be totally mad with you, then just turn around and go, ‘Nah, just fooling with ya’ and crack himself up. He’d psych you out, then be your best friend again. I was 17 and didn’t know what to think.”

At the time, pro surfing was not professional enough yet to deal with the casualties that would become increasingly common as the ’80s rolled on and the Tour sped up, and it was hardly a fountain of compassion. The Tour could eat its young. “Joe dropped off the Tour,” remembers Occ. “Later I ran into him in the surf at Burleigh surfing a board with no fins and no leggie. I said hello to him out in the lineup and he made a sound like a monkey.”

The big change in 1984 for Occy was that he had a coach. The idea of a surfing coach was revolutionary enough on its own, but the fact that Merchant hired former Top 10 surfer Derek Hynd ensured the results would be spectacular one way or the other. Tactically, Hynd was masterful, but his manner was so obsessive and abstract that he was tough for a bunch of freewheeling kids to work with. He’d carry around a notebook in which he’d scratch a matrix of shorthand notes, cataloguing every wave, every turn rating, vivisecting heats critically as only he can. “I never read that book,” laughs Occ. “I wasn’t game. I do remember Sunny Garcia wanted to burn it.”

In 1980 Hynd had lost his eye to the nose of his board during a heat in Durban and like Ahab was now scanning the horizon with his good eye for his white whale: Occy winning the 1984 world title. Hynd’s philosophy with Occ was simple—“You don’t tamper with pure genius”—and he knew what Occ had was special. Hynd’s challenge was that Occ had a tendency to wander in the direction of anything shiny, and in 1984 everything on Tour was shiny. “Derek and I had a good thing going,” recalls Occ. “Derek was really intellectual and really funny, but also really weird.” The pair were a sight—Occ dressed head to toe in rainbow pastel, Hynd dressed like a Jackson Pollock painting that had climbed down from the wall and crowned itself with Hunter S. Thompson’s pith helmet—but for six months this odd couple threatened to turn pro surfing on its head.

But Hynd also had burn-after-reading orders. As much as he was there to coach the team through heats, he was there to keep them out of trouble, Occy in particular. Hynd was well aware that Occ was an ephemeral talent, a Ming vase that if dropped could not simply be put back together with Krazy Glue. Hynd famously had a no-tolerance policy with drugs so puritanical he’d later found a help group on Tour called “On the NOD” (Not On Drugs); the prerequisite was you had to have been clean for two years. On the Pro Tour in the ’80s, this meant it was able to hold its meetings in phone booths. “Globally it had eight members,” offers Hynd, dryly. “It went nowhere. You’ve got to remember the Tour was only 10 years old and there were no checks in place. It was open season.”

In Hynd’s tour bus was another Cronulla surfer, Gary Green. Two years older than Occ, Green had an infectious sense of fun that lightened the seriousness of it all. “It was like being in a rock band on tour,” remembers Green. “We had a ball,” recalls Occ. “Can you imagine Derek driving a bus with all of us in it? Gordon had given Derek the gold American Express card and we went pretty mad on it. The card only lasted a year. Derek’s humor took a while for me to get because he was just so intelligent, but he liked going out, too, and checking the talent out, so we had a pretty funny time.” Green’s clowning around was the perfect foil to Hynd’s intensity. In Cape Town, Hynd accidentally ran over Green at Outer Kom and put a dozen stitches in his shin. Green’s revenge would come a week later when he put a case of the crabs (also contracted in Cape Town) into Hynd’s bedsheets. Both Occ and Green smoked weed, which they could hardly hide from Hynd, but in light of what was going on in other hotel rooms at the time, Hynd chose to watch this with his bad eye.

It would be in J-Bay that Occ famously announced himself. The Country Feeling Classic was C-rated, the best wave on Tour with the lowest rating, and run out of a yellow double-decker bus. Country Feeling was owned by local surfwear baroness Cheron Kraak, who would soon take the Billabong license in South Africa and, with it, adopt Occy like a son. “I’d never heard of this kid before. He was just this little blond kid with the squeaky voice who turned up and stayed. I needed to remind him to brush his teeth, but when he paddled out there he just blazed. That kid was light years ahead of everyone.”

Occy’s surfing at J-Bay in July 1984 tore through time. He flew down the line like a re-entering spacecraft, the whole thing just threatening to blow apart at any second, only for Occ to load up all those g-forces and train them into searing chicanes at the top of the wave, then do it again, and again, disappearing down into the bay and making it look like the most natural thing in the world. Those there to witness it left with the impression they weren’t just watching the best surfing ever—they were witnessing the best surfing that might ever be. “In my notebook,” recalls Hynd, “I had to invent new codes for what he was doing.” By the time he’d beaten Hans Hedemann in the final on a dropping swell, Occ came in complaining that his board felt funny. He flipped it over to discover that his inside fin had broken loose and was flapping in the breeze, the board dying there in his arms.

The fruitiness of the Tutti Frutti Pro at Lacanau, the next event on Tour, was matched only by Occy’s pink and blue springsuit with the yellow gussets that would become his trademark throughout the ’84 season. In waist-high fizzing lefts, Occy, surfing without a leash, zipped down the bank before finishing up in the shorebreak among the holidaying Parisians, some of whom were even clothed. Occ took down Curren again before winning the final against Tom Carroll. At age 18, Occy was now number one in the world. When interviewed immediately after the final, he looked down the barrel of the camera and told the world he was going to win the world title. It wasn’t a precocious, youthful boast; most guys on Tour assumed it was going to happen. He had Curren on a 4-0 run. Surfing magazine put him on the cover of the next issue, trumpeting, “He’s young, he’s hot, he’s #1!” Occy’s time had come. It was August 12.

On August 29 he showed up at Huntington Beach for the OP Pro looking, according to Hynd, “rake thin. A different person. A ghost.” Hynd had lost track of him in the celebrations after Lacanau, and Occy had found his own way to England before heading on to California. “I was meant to be taking care of the guy and here I am making calls piecing together where he was,” recalls Hynd. Occ had vanished and the trail ended at the high-tide line. On the beach at Huntington, Occ walked straight past Hynd for his Round Three heat with Wes Laine, a heat that, considering Occ’s form, should have been no contest. Instead, Occ lost convincingly and would continue to do so for the rest of the season.

“At the end of that heat at Huntington, I felt Occy’s career was over,” recalls Hynd. “It was gone. He came in thinking he was surfing good, but physically he couldn’t string a turn together without looking like a cadet at Cronulla Boardriders. Watching him walk up the beach that day is still one of the saddest moments of my life. I knew he was done. G’Day saw it happening before J-Bay, but I didn’t see it coming ’cause Occy was hiding what he was doing. I should have seen it. He was still leading the world-title race by a long way, but he was finished. He was psychologically in the clutches of a really dangerous scene.” Occ can’t remember when he tried cocaine for the first time—“France or California, maybe? There was always a lot around both events, and they were back to back, which made it worse. It was pretty rampant back then.”

“I actually had a fistfight with one of his peers over it in South Africa,” recalls Day. “I was really pissed off. It was really sad. He got so into coke during that period. It got worse and worse, and it wasn’t discouraged. Guys actually encouraged it. I smoked a little pot, but I have a real issue with stuff like that. As soon as he started becoming famous, there were all these people, all these strangers you’d never seen before, who started hanging around him. I remember this one day he goes, ‘I’m just going across the road to the hotel, come on.’ We got to this hotel room in Huntington Beach across the road from the OP Pro, and we walked inside and there were all these guys sitting around. They opened the fridge and had trays and trays of coke in there. Like golf balls of coke, heaps of them. I couldn’t believe it. I was appalled.”

Both Carroll and Curren would run Occy down in the ratings during the Australian leg and Occ would finish the season third. The moment was lost, not to reappear again for 15 years. “I just went to California and the parties happened more often,” offers Occ. The Tour’s growing professionalism was being counterweighted by a Bacchanalian party culture that, like most ’80s party cultures, was stoked with coke. Its use extended from world champions all the way down to shadowy acolytes on the fringes. The scene developed its own economy, helped by the surfers being paid by the contests in cash and traveler’s checks. The touring surfers pretty soon had touring dealers. Two Brazilian guys actually followed the Tour from South Africa to Europe to the States that year with a brick of everlasting electric sugar, but opportunistic local dealers would grow out of the sand to supplant the supply pretty much wherever the Tour stopped. For Occ it was never a daily habit—more the occasional opportunistic binge—but it was enough to knock him from his trajectory.

Talking to both Occy and Hynd today, it’s clear 1984 was seen through two different lenses. Occ sees ’84 as a triumph, third in the world at 18. “I was happy with third. Tom and Tom were really good. That year was a blur. I was still a kid. It was epic—so much fun—but it went by so quickly.” Conversely, Hynd to this day feels “denied and guilty. Dead-set guilty. I should have seen it coming. Occy was denied. Australia was denied. It was the hobbling of Phar Lap right there,” he offers in reference to Australia’s greatest racehorse, which died in California under mysterious circumstances.

Occ started traveling with Cheyne Horan soon after, exploring a different lifestyle altogether. By this stage of his career Horan was meditating, heavily into Eastern philosophies, yoga, and a strict macrobiotic diet. He was the only surfer on Tour who traveled with a juicer. In his quest for enlightenment and divination, Horan would turn his hotel rooms into temples, self-contained two-and-a-half-star ashrams. “I think Occ just wanted to get healthy,” recalls Horan. “Everyone else was eating junk food and crap and we were eating brown rice, vegetables, and fruit juice. Occ started doing yoga, and our results in that time were really good.”

Open-minded and open to the world, Occ moved easily between scenes and circles on Tour, and whatever it was, he was hardwired to dive right in. “I traveled with Cheyne and did Hatha yoga for a couple of years and went total vegetarian. Cheyne was reeeeally into it. He had that I Ching thing going where you throw the dice and they make a pattern and it tells you what to do for that day. Trippy, hey? I loved it, but toward the end of it I was getting a bit lightheaded from no protein, and all the yoga was freaking me out a little.” He laughs, “I was discovering a lot about myself, just maybe a little too much about myself.”

Photo Credit: Bielmann

1985–1988

The Sad End of the Neon Pantomime

In March ’85, Luciano Occhilupo watched his son surf for the first time.

“The first and only time he came down to watch,” qualifies Occ. “I’d made the finals of the Beaurepaires at Cronulla, and in between heats I’d come home to Kurnell and Mum was making me smoothies. Anyway, Dad looked at me and said, ‘I’m coming down.’ I couldn’t believe it, but thought it was great. Then I got down there and won the final and suddenly here’s Dad. I saw him in the crowd coming across in his green Speedo and I’m like, ‘Dad, can you put some pants on?’ But I won and I was so proud.” Occ took home $30,000 and a car, the biggest win of his career, and Luciano being there was a silent, belated affirmation of his son’s life choice.

That night, across the road at Northies pub, Californian Brad Gerlach jumped up on stage and started impersonating Cronulla’s favorite son, much to the delight of the crowd. The real Occy, of course, was in the crowd, watching, waiting. Gerr had climbed down off the stage when a local Cronulla surfer walked over. “Oi, seppo, Occy wants to talk to you!” Occy was in the corner of the room with a bunch of disciples. “Brad, look…I don’t want to fight, but you’re up there making fun of me in my hometown. Me girl’s here, mate. Look, I know you think you’re funny with your impersonations, but you’re not that good. You’re a good surfer, Brad; just stick to surfing.” To this day Occ still thinks Gerr’s impersonation of him is no good, and the universal rule still applies that you can laugh with Occ, but you can never laugh at him.

The next morning, Occ jumped in Rabbit Bartholomew’s white RX-7 sports car and drove to Bells singing along to Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders from Mars, the pair dressed in tartan pastel and seemingly trapped inside their own MTV clip. It was, in Occ’s chin-rubbing summation, “a very, very interesting drive.” Bells was the final event of the 1984–’85 season and was fittingly sponsored by the rock band Australian Crawl. Curren won Bells, Carroll won the world title, but Occ was the front man of the Tour.

The new Tour started up just a fortnight after the old one wrapped up, and the itinerary read like a cruel joke. From Niijima Island to the Pennsylvania wave pool to Durban, South Africa, in the space of a month, it was little wonder the Tour was sending people mad. It was clear that even at 18, flush with teenage fuel (and occasionally several high-octane additives), Occ’s biorhythms and metabolism could undulate wildly, hour to hour, day to day, and eventually even year to year. Occ could surf and party and squeeze the juice from every second of the day, but he could also drop like a narcoleptic stone. When he arrived in South Africa at the start of the ’85 season, he turned up at the civic reception in Durban and, among the local dignitaries, just curled up in a ball on the floor and went to sleep like the family cat, his passport and a wad of cash spilling out on the floor beside him.

“He arrived in J-Bay after winning the Gunston in Durban with a suitcase and no clothes in it,” recalls Cheron Kraak. “‘Occ, where are your clothes?’ ‘Oh, they were dirty, so I left them behind.’ Then he’s leaving to go to America and I go, ‘Occ, have you got any money?’ and he pulls 10 Rand out of his pocket. It was like having another kid around, but we loved him so much.” Occ would rise in the morning and play with Kraak’s kids and check the surf from the back deck overlooking Boneyards. It was an island of family life in an ocean of madness, and increasingly Occ looked for that. On the road he’d gravitate toward regular family life whenever he could find it, with the Kraaks in South Africa, the Surratts in Hawaii, the Preisendorfers and Hurleys in California, or the Coles in France.

Occ was still a kid, and distance from the Tour—whenever that presented itself—also ignited his sense of fun. “Ari Kraak owned a couple of chokka [squid] boats and he had all these African guys working on them. When you pull the squid in you’ve got to keep the tentacles pointed away from you because they’ll squirt you with ink. They didn’t tell me that part. I came in blacker than the African crew. I was covered in ink from head to toe, kept getting my lines tangled, and they thought I was hilarious. We had the radio on tuned to a station in Port Elizabeth and there was really good music on and we’d smoke a joint and dance around and these guys are cracking up at me.”

But if Earth were an orange and you jabbed a skewer through Jeffreys Bay, it would surely emerge out the other side at Huntington Beach, California. The endless rights, the fresh air, and the monastic calm of J-Bay felt like they belonged on another planet once Occ walked on stage at the neon pantomime of Huntington. The place would become the fucked-up yin to his J-Bay yang, balanced forces on either side of the globe.

“I remember that year going night surfing at Huntington in the lights from the pier. Gordon was with me and we were catching waves and I swear I could still hear the crowd. From that moment I knew it’d be my second home.” Nowhere on Tour did Occ party harder than Huntington. Even though he was still a teenager, Occ could get into any club, have pretty much any girl, and was made all sorts of exotic and narcotic offerings. He could disappear quietly into hotel rooms. He could wake up naked on Bob Hurley’s couch, much to the horror of the Hurleys and their kids. He could drive down Marine Boulevard with a head full of amyl nitrate and the neon signs speed blurring. Each year the party escalated, then there’d be new Huntingtons popping up all over the globe, until eventually there’d be one Huntington too many that would push him over the edge. That day was coming.

Occ would win the OP Pro in ’85 and again in ’86, beating Curren both times. You could not sketch out more divergent characters. Occ was a freewheeling party boy while Curren was both Christian and married. Occ ran to the cameras, Curren ran from them. Curren was monosyllabic while Occ just wouldn’t shut up. “I was really outgoing,” understates Occ, “and he was so introverted, and it was a real clash of characters. He’s breathing and stretching and I’m dancing and singing. We were the classic odd couple. I had that Aussie cockiness, I couldn’t give a fuck, while he was more humble. I can’t say we hung out. Even if I had a couple of beers with him, you never get a full conversation. It was like he’d rather play his guitar than talk to me.” Stripping away the jingoism and the marketing, the confected rivalry and the DayGlo, they were two once-in-a-generation surfers arriving simultaneously from opposite sides of the Pacific. It was little accident both pro surfing and the surf industry caught fire while Occ and Curren were at the peak of their powers.

Nobody expected Occ to win the Pipe Masters in 1985, least of all Occy, who woke up that morning, looked out the window at Sunset, and saw white lines all the way to Japan. While the previous year Pipe had started big for the Masters and mellowed during the day, this year the swell would build steadily. By day’s end, it was breaking on Third Reef. Gerry Lopez called it “as big as it gets. It’s survival: Get back to the beach in one piece.” Occ would use the same strategy that had earned him second place the previous year—ducking between the nuclear detonations and picking off the chip shots on Second Reef—and it worked. Occy kicked out on the sand as the horn sounded and, at just 19, was the Pipeline Master.

Gordon Merchant was on the beach at Pipe when Occy won. Among the legion of enablers, ass-kissers, and party boys who all refused to say “no” to Occ, Merchant was a voice of reason. “Greasy” was hard-boiled, having come out of thankless Gold Coast shaping bays, and his assessments of Occ and his surfing were generally short and correct. “Gordon’s criticism…he’d never tell me I was ripping. Never ever—even after I won the Pipe Masters he was still telling me where I could have done better. If he gave me a wry smile, that was as good as it got, and it made me try harder ’cause I always wanted to please him.”

By this stage Occ had moved north from Cronulla to the Gold Coast and was living with Merchant’s family at Miami. “My surfing was erratic back then, a lot like I was,” chuckles Occy. “There were a lot of big moves, but no flow, and Gordon wanted me to surf the points up there. So he’d take me down to Angourie and Burleigh and we’d surf these beautiful waves.” There was the plan for Occ, and then there was The Plan. For while most of the Tour was held in shitty dribble, Merchant had a vision to get the Tour out of the cities and into good surf, and with Billabong now thriving he had the clout to turn the vision into reality. In 1985 he’d stumped up for the first Billabong Pro in Hawaii, and by the following year, in ’86, it would be the richest surfing event in the world, famously held on a black-horizon day at Waimea Bay.

Merchant also wanted Occ to be the face of the brand and be out in front of the camera, which worked out just fine, since Occ wanted Occ in front of the cameras as well. The era of the VHS surf movie was dawning, and Occy was destined to be the era’s first star. Surf into Summer was cobbled together from a loose collection of freesurfing sessions, but showcased the direction Merchant wanted the brand—and, by extension, pro surfing—to head. Among the escapism of perfect G-Land and the rifling tubes of Kirra and alt-hair rock of TSOL, the movie featured a lone contest heat, a Bells contest heat. The heat.

“It felt like something was going on,” recalls Occ of the buildup to his semifinal with Tom Curren at Bells Beach in 1986. “I felt it running down the hill to the surf. We’d never really met in good waves before and the waves were soooo good. I saw the look on Curren’s face and I kinda got goose bumps.” Derek Hynd was watching on, scribbling into his notebook, the closing entry reading, “TC’s heat! Less errors. Occy made a pig of himself and paid the price. Heat of the year!” Distilled in time, it’s been bronzed as the greatest heat of all time, but beyond the surfing it was the intersection of their career trajectories that made the heat special, the fact that it was never going to happen like that ever again. The win clinched Curren’s first world title, while it marked the last truly intoxicating performance of Occ’s career…his first career, anyway.

By this stage, however, the contests were beginning to interrupt Occ’s party schedule. He’d been going hard for three years and it was starting to take a toll. Occ was running on fumes, a victim of “Tour flu.” Greg Day, who three years and several lifetimes earlier had chaperoned an unknown 16-year-old kid onto the World Tour, paddled out at Oceanside in early 1987 and ran into what was left of him. “I’m sitting out there, it’s 3-foot onshore and crap, and suddenly there’s Occ. We start talking and the whole time, for 45 minutes, every time he paddled out he had blood constantly pouring out of his nose. I threw my hands up in the air and said, ‘Fuck, man! Occ, what the fuck are you doing to yourself?’ He was a mess, an absolute mess. It was really upsetting for me, watching those young guys do that to themselves. Occ was such a great kid, a really good kid and such fun to hang out with. To see him like that broke my heart.”

The Hawaiian winter of 1987 saw Occy completely break free from reality. It was the year he starred as himself in the Hollywood movie North Shore, and even though he was playing himself, he was getting lost in character. That whole winter would feel like an out-of-body experience. It was the winter he ran with some wild crew. It was the winter of a marriage proposal to a girl he barely knew. It was the winter he put 40 grand of coke on his Amex card, the winter he wasted down to a shadow. There were interventions conducted by Cronulla friends, Billabong teammates, and North Shore elders who lined up to try to save him, but Occ was flying downhill, paranoid, unstoppable, racing for the bottom.

The bike crash was a perfect metaphor for how crazy Occ got that winter. “The bike was a huge Harley and belonged to this mate of Buddy’s who we used to do yoga with. I got on it and turned it over and before I knew what I was doing I was flying down the road. I’d never ridden a bike before and I was barefoot with no helmet. Oh, and I’d just drunk a bottle of tequila. I made it all the way from Sunset to Haleiwa and was out the front of Pizza Bob’s, and there was a gym over the road and Cheyne was walking out the door. I saw him and waved, and as I was waving all of a sudden there was this huge bang! I’d hit the car in front, the bike had stopped dead, and I somersaulted over the car and landed on my feet in front of it. I can just hear Cheyne pissing himself laughing while the guy I hit is freaking out trying to get my details. All the while I’m trying to lift this bike up and I finally found my tequila strength, lifted the bike up, kicked it over, and burned off with the guy yelling at me as I flew down the road.”

Then, at the ASP banquet in Honolulu, he and childhood friend “Dog” Marsh had a punch-up. The pair already had a falling out the year before when Occ hooked up with Dog’s brother’s girlfriend. Dog and Occ didn’t talk for months, Dog going as far as starting a club by the name of SAO—Surfers Against Occy—which he was the only member. Dog had given Occ a few home truths in Honolulu that night, followed by a good right that opened up Occ’s eyebrow. Once word spread around the Royal Hawaiian that someone had snotted Occ, Dog soon found himself confronted out the front of the hotel by four heavy Hawaiian guys—one a professional fighter and another brandishing a broken bottle, none of them guys you wanted scrap with. The only thing that saved Dog was Maurice Cole stepping in, slapping Dog around the head and telling the Hawaiian guys that this was an Australian problem and would be sorted out that way. He threw Dog in a taxi and got him out of there, but the following year Dog would still need a security escort to surf his heat in the Pipe Masters. Occ, after the second day of any binge, loses his lovability real quick, and his mad winter of ’87 damaged lifelong friendships.

Pam Occhilupo flew over to bring her son home, but would fly home alone. Occ was experiencing coke psychosis and was beyond help. Not even Luciano flying to Hawaii could snap him out of it. “My dad was bummed. Mum was talking about coming over, and next thing Dad’s there as well. He went and talked to Eddie Rothman, which would have been an interesting conversation, but he was bummed and pretty uncomfortable about it, and he looked at me and realized straightaway I wasn’t coming home. I was too far gone by then.”

Back in Australia, frustrated and desperate, Pam phoned in anonymously to John Laws, the doyen of talkback radio, the man with a golden microphone and Donald Trump hair. Pam was a mother laying bare her helplessness that her son, a “prominent surfer,” was in Hawaii and completely out of control. It was a cry for help. She didn’t give her son’s name, but she didn’t have to. Until then, Occ’s problems had been contained to Oahu—the wagons had been circled—but now Occ’s private problems were very public.

“I’ll never forgive her for that. Sure, I was hanging out with the wild crew in Hawaii and the reports got back to Australia that I was in a wild place, but I was just hanging with the boys.” Occ had been advancing cash on his credit cards to buy coke, and when the credit cards stopped working and there was no longer anything for the credit cards to chop up, Occy eventually got on a plane home, only to wake up somewhere over the Pacific next to his fiancée and, in shock, reportedly ask her, “Who are you?” As soon as he landed, the federal police at Sydney Airport searched and interrogated him, his paranoia percolating. “I got pulled up at the airport and they were asking me about all these Hawaiian guys and I gave them nothing, ’cause I knew nothing, pretty much. I think it was a scare tactic because I was so young, and the customs crew were from Cronulla too, so it was pretty sweet.”

Occ would go back on Tour the next year, 1988, but he was wispy thin—a shadow of himself. There was little joy left in his surfing. He wore concrete shoes in the ratings. Future Tour burnout Nick Wood beat him three times in a row. Occ got to Huntington for the OP Pro and “something inside me told me, ‘Get home.’ I remember it like yesterday. I was fried. Totally fried. Derek was still the coach and we had the whole team there, but I just wanted to go home. I knew I was going home that night whatever happened, but hadn’t told anyone, especially Derek.” Occ hatched a plan. “I surfed against Jeff Novak, who’s a good surfer, but all these waves started coming to me and I’d catch them and surf them.” In a situation that could befall only Occ, the harder he tried to lose, the better he surfed. “Then I finally had Elko in the quarters and I got myself a paddling interference. I saw Derek gesturing from the beach, ‘What was that?’ It was a weird feeling. I avoided everyone and snuck off and jumped in a bus and headed to LAX. I had a boarding pass for another flight at the wrong gate, but I pulled it off. No one saw me, and no one was going to stop me if they did. I’ve never been happier than when that plane took off.”

1989–1994

Fried Chicken and Beer, These are the Days of our Lives

After three years of centrifugal travel, being spun from one side of the globe to the next, Occ suddenly woke up one morning and found himself at home with the room still spinning. The world stood still. “It was a weird feeling, far out…Huntington to Kurnell. The guys were going to Europe and here I was in sleepy Kurnell. I sat on the lounge and just thought about…well, nothing, really.”

Occ sold up his penthouse apartment in Cronulla to pay off his credit card debt, sold all his furniture, took a deep breath, and wondered what the hell just happened. In an interview he’d given three years earlier, he had said, “I can’t sit down somewhere. I always want to be going somewhere and doing something.” Well, he was about to do a whole lot of sitting down, but having sold his own $3,000 leather couch to a mate for $200, he’d become well acquainted with his parents’ couch in Kurnell. “I just missed home. I was still a little kid. I missed Mum, I missed Dad, I missed the dog, and I missed the cat.”

After weeks of enthusiastic coke use, the come-down was pure vertigo, and it heightened the dread of having to face his father. “He’d been iffy about me going pro and going on Tour in the first place,” recalls Occ. “But I think he saw how much I was missing home and he was pretty understanding and consoled me in that way. I think maybe he was thinking ‘I told you so,’ but he didn’t tell me that. Both he and Mum were pretty understanding after what I’d put them through. I’d freaked out and come home to get away from all that—the drugs, the parties, all the pressure. It would have been way better if I’d never have touched the stuff, but in the end walking away from the Tour when I did was the best thing I ever did.”

Back in Cronulla he was immediately hounded by the mainstream media, smelling the type of “Surfer on Drugs” headline a newspaper editor gets priapic about. Despite his story making the newspapers, Occ had still remained relatively anonymous, but now tabloid TV was chasing him through the streets of Cronulla. With Occ still totally strung out and paranoid, the cameras finally tracked him to Northies pub, where he just happened to be sharing a beer with some Rebels bikies—friends of friends—who grabbed hold of the TV crew and suggested it was in the best interests of their teeth that they stop filming. Occ found during this time that a lot of people had his back.

Occy bailing from the Tour was both symptomatic and contagious. The previous year, his Cronulla friend and touring mate, Gary Green, had walked away from the Tour rated number six in the world. He hadn’t crashed to Earth in a fireball like Occy had, but had been done in by the soullessness of the Tour. “Surfing just stopped being fun,” Green remembers. When Tom Curren drifted away a year later, people began questioning the direction of the Tour, which was still held largely on metropolitan beaches in dispiriting surf. The year Occ bailed, Curren dropped to 15th, then disappeared entirely the following year, moving to France with his wife and kids to surf empty waves and play the guitar. The two surfers whom pro surfing had been built around had both walked away from its smoking ruins. Curren would make a sublime comeback in 1990, surfing through the trials all year to sensationally win the world title before eventually joining Gary Green as part of Rip Curl’s “Search” marketing campaign (masterminded by Derek Hynd), traveling and filming and surfing perfect waves.

Occ, meanwhile, was stuck in pro-surfing limbo: He was still keeping up appearances and doing occasional Tour events, but was spending more and more time shooting Billabong video projects. Occ starred in Filthy Habits, which took him to G-Land, then Pump, where his stylized, solarized sunset session at Saint-Leu looked like a different surfer to the chained ghost who was showing up at contests. The whole vibe of these trips crystallized in the minds of Occ and the higher powers at Billabong that this was a better way of showcasing his prodigious talents. His Tour rating plummeted, but at 48th in the world, he’d never been happier. Occ was living on the Gold Coast with a new girlfriend, Anna Stokes. He was surfing good waves and keeping out of trouble. Life had settled.

Then, in May 1990, he received a phone call from his mom. Luciano had been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor and the doctors had given him six weeks to live. And they were right, to the day. The tumor pressing on his brain had affected his behavior—he started speaking Italian and acting playfully—and he was already hospitalized by the time Occ arrived back in Sydney to see him. Occy never really got the chance to talk about how he felt he’d let his father down, and much was left unsaid. The death of his father sent Occy into a deep, dark malaise. He moved back to the family home at Kurnell and stayed there for seven months. The world weariness from his Tour years, combined with the loss of his father, “knocked the stuffing out of me. I came home and got really, really depressed. I put on a lot of weight. I just walked in the door and the weight was on me when I crossed the threshold. I just woke up one day and I was 17 stone [about 240 pounds].” It was the start of Occ’s hibernation.

Occ would leave the house only to walk to the greasy chicken shop next door, or maybe to a mate’s place to smoke bongs. He didn’t surf at all. He had an overwhelming, uncontrollable urge to do nothing. “I just needed time. I was cooked. But the weirdest thing was that I missed my mates so much when I was on Tour, but by the time I got home all I wanted to do was stay home. I didn’t want to see anyone. I wouldn’t answer the door. When I was in my really fat phase I’d actually peek out the curtains before I’d go to the shop to check that no one was around. The door would knock and I’d freak out. The phone would ring and it’d be my mates or it’d be Sarge and they’d go, ‘We’re going surfing and you’re coming,’ and I’d be like, ‘OK, OK, I’ll do it,’ but before I’d hung up I knew I wasn’t going to. Then they’d come ’round and I wouldn’t come out of the house. My best mates would be there in the driveway tooting the horn and wanting to take me for a surf and

I wouldn’t leave the house. And that sucked.”

“I’d only see him once in a blue moon,” Gary Green remembers. “He cut himself off from everyone. He was a recluse. I’d call him up and all he’d want to do was hang out at the pub at 10 in the morning, and he was filthy. He just let himself go.”

“I tried to get him to go swimming, just to get him in the water,” remembers Cronulla shaper Wayne Roach. “He wouldn’t shower, his dreadies were horrid, and for some reason he’d use my backyard as a toilet. I’d drive him in my RX-7 to go and play tennis occasionally, but he’d recline the seat right back and put a towel over his head so nobody saw him as we drove through town. He wasn’t surfing. I remember sitting there with him in my lounge room and both of us just crying. He was a physical and emotional wreck.”

Occ’s seizing of the day would begin with a good sleep-in. “Then I’d be straight up, going, ‘What’s the day going to bring?’” laughs Occ. “Then I’d fall back asleep again for a couple of hours before Mum would come in and tell me I’d slept enough. Then it would be straight to the TV to warm it up, then pour myself a big bowl of Coco Pops and get on the couch. That was the routine. I’d watch ‘The Today Show,’ which was funny ’cause a couple of years before, I’d been on that show with Curren. Then it’d be chicken and chips or a works burger, the midday movie, then maybe ‘Days of Our Lives’ or a little nap. There was no cable in those days, so you had a choice of, like, four channels, and there was no remote for the TV, so I had to get up and change channels, which was about my only exercise. Then I’d head down to the bottle shop and get a six-pack, come home and watch some game shows and the news, fall asleep, and do it all over again.”

Sleeping 12 hours a day gives you plenty of chance to dream, and while Occ’s fleshy caboose remained stationary for much of the day, his subconscious rioted. He dreamt again of flaming oil wells, he dreamt of long-forgotten places and faces, and he dreamt of surfing. Then, one night, Occ had a dream that told him to go surfing again, and it was so vivid, so profound, that he had no choice but to obey.

“It was one of those dreams where you’re asleep but you’re planning things out in sequence. I was in charge of the dream. Things were in order. It was a blueprint and I knew what I had to do. I literally woke up and put on the tracksuit at four in the morning and started running in the dark. I woke up and it was so easy to change. Yep, I’m done sleeping, I’m up; I’m good to go. And from there I was on. I ran around Kurnell, through the national park out to Cape Solander, nobody around, ran all the way through the bush in my tracksuit. My dad used to run in a red tracksuit, so I bought myself a red trackie and started running. I love that feeling of pulling the hood over my head, sweating it out, running straight into the rising sun. And then I started surfing, and surfing started feeling reeeeeeally good again.”

Occ would skulk down the south coast occasionally with his girl, Anna, or mate Richie Maurer, and wrestle himself into wetsuits that used to fit to surf deserted beaches down near Gerroa. After six months, as the weight was rendered away and his mojo returned, Occ was given a filming project by Billabong. Merchant had signed on filmmaker Jack McCoy to produce Billabong’s next film, which had the working title Bunyip Dreaming. McCoy was a good choice not only for the movie, but also for Occy. A renowned hard-tasking perfectionist behind the lens, McCoy applied the same rigor as a life coach. He was the perfect guy for Occy to have in his corner. For McCoy, his mission was twofold: make a movie and remake Occ. McCoy flew him west and Occ was deposited in the horizonless expanse of southwestern Australia. With only McCoy’s lens for company, Occ surfed away the beer and grease in a matter of weeks. He was back. “Then I went back on Tour again, didn’t I?”

Occ was far from ready. “I’d lost weight really quick and felt really good, but I hadn’t really thought anything through. I came back out of desperation more than anything.” He had turned up for the European leg of the Tour in August 1992 shorn of his long locks and wearing a $500 business suit. He tried to spear Barton Lynch in the head during a heat before returning to the beach to sign autographs with the heat still going. He was staying with Nicky Wood, an arrangement that would help neither of them. He buried his surfboards in the sand to save carrying them back to the hotel, only for the tractor cleaning the beach to run them over and chew them up. And then shit got really weird.

Occ went on a furious bender and disappeared down the rabbit hole and saw the world in Dalí. There’s a base-level crazy with Occ that you just assume is there under the surface when he parties hard, but this was somewhere beyond that. The Rock Food bar in Hossegor was the eye of the storm, but Occ wreaked havoc up and down the plage at all hours of the day and night. “I remember being on stage at the Rock Food with an English guy singing ‘Black Magic Woman.’ He was a good friend…what was his name again? It seemed like I was in that bar for months that year, and every Saturday night he’d call me up on stage and I’d sing it, but he had to write down the words for me every week ’cause I’d forgotten them from the previous week.

“I wasn’t sleeping. I was quite manic,” recalls Occ matter-of-factly. “I have little flashes of it, but I’ve forgotten most of it, which is a good thing. I don’t want to really remember any of that.” The stories filtering out of France were scarcely believable, even by Occy standards. Those who were able to translate the dialect he was speaking deduced that unresolved issues about his father were at the heart of it, but as much as those close to him tried, Occ simply could not be reasoned with. What do you say to a man who tells you he’s going to swim to China and looks just crazy enough to give it a go?

Occ moved in with expat Australian shaper Maurice Cole and his family, who did their best to keep him out of trouble, to the point of hiding tranquilizers in his baguette, but Occ simply chewed them up like proton energy pills and powered on. His girl, Anna, came over to rescue him, but could rescue neither Occ nor their relationship. He’d crawl in the door at daylight, start dawn-drinking again without a wink of sleep, then disappear again into French daylight to wreak havoc elsewhere. And Occ wasn’t alone: He had Shane Herring as a sparring partner. “Herro and I had a ball together that year. I was really on a natural high that was unnatural, and Shane was kinda the same and we were bouncing off each other. But when I melted down, I went off in my own direction, and so did he. We melted in different directions.”

Occ was a falling totem of a bygone era. His French breakdown signaled the demise of the old party life on Tour. A new era of clean-living professional surfers, led by Kelly Slater, was dawning. It was Slater’s first year on Tour, and in France, while Occ was drunk trying to catch seagulls on the plage, Slater was up the beach being crowned world champion. Slater’s first year on Tour looked like it might be Occy’s last. After hearing all these wild reports back at home, Merchant had flown in, furious. He’d argued all along that Occ was never ready to go back on Tour, and Occ had proven him right. Eventually Occy turned up one morning at a travel agency in Hossegor, capable of muttering only a single word: “Australia.”

Occ needed saving, and he came home and fell straight into the arms of the woman who’d do it. He’d moved back to the Gold Coast and was dragged along to dinner one night as a third wheel on a date with Rabbit Bartholomew and a woman named Bea Ballardie, a single mother who was studying drug and alcohol counseling. Ballardie thought she was actually going out that night to watch the premiere of Billabong’s Green Iguana; instead, she ended up spending the evening with the movie’s star—although the lost, needy creature sitting across from her bore little resemblance to the movie’s comical, charismatic hero. For Occ, Ballardie was an angel sent from above. Twelve years older than Occ and with an 8-year-old son, Rainer, Ballardie laid down the ground rules early when the pair moved into a unit together at Palm Beach. Merchant was dating Ballardie’s sister, Naomi, and was also never far away. Occ would get professional help, and would be treated for bipolar disorder. There would be no repeat of France.

“Could you believe that I lived across the road again from a chicken-and-chip shop?” Occ’s new unit at Palm Beach, just like home in Kurnell, was opposite a fried-chicken shop, the intoxicating aroma wafting through the windows and tickling

Occ’s sleeping nostrils on the lounge. The weight came back and Occ got busy hiding out in plain sight, smack bang in the middle of the hustle of the Gold Coast strip. The bear was back in the cave. “It was quiet. No one around. I’d surf out the front at Palmy, but only in the pouring rain when there was no one around to see me. But in that family environment I settled right in. I caught up with ‘Days of Our Lives’—it was like I’d never left—and I discovered ‘Wheel of Fortune.’” He and Ballardie then built a house in the Gold Coast hinterland. He fed his Billabong retainer into the slot machines at the local golf club. He drank at home. He ate. He wore size-40 shorts. He barely surfed. “I put on weight quick over those three years. Gordon was sweet with me putting on weight—he’d seen it before—but then I got reeeally big. A friend came around and I was trying on my wedding tux before Bea and I got married, the same one I’d had in France. I felt like The Hulk.”

Occ also saw a psychologist. “He used to bring me back to when I was really young. I remember my parents used to fight a lot—not so much on Dad’s side, I suppose—but it was hard at home and I’d held onto a lot of that anxiety. And I also had these strange feelings of not wanting to be somewhere, just unexplained feelings of needing to be somewhere else. But it also made me realize I’d used a lot of it as an excuse more than anything. Once I acknowledged it, I could move beyond it and get my shit together.” Maurice Cole summed up the maturity horizon Occ crossed at this point in his life, offering, “Occ was 13 until he turned 26.”

This time around there would be no epiphany to get him back in the ocean, no prophetic dream. This time it was just Merchant knocking on the door with an idea.

Photo Credit: Joli

1994–1998

A Resurrection on the Road to Quindalup

Merchant called Jack McCoy, McCoy spoke to George Simpson, Simpson called Occy, and within the week Occ was on a plane to Perth.

“I flew over thinking, ‘Oh, shit, I don’t know if I can do this,’” recalls Occ. “But sure enough I got on that plane and went to Quindalup. Jack was living on the farm with George and Tracy Simpson at the time while he was building his house down the road, and I went there and got on the program for six weeks. Running, surfing. No beer, no TV, no gambling. Good food. George was a fisherman and Tracy cooked the healthiest food.” Occ slept in the Simpsons’ garage between his boats and his fishing gear, “and if he caught me lying around doing nothing he’d tell me to get off my ass and go do something. He just toughened me up, ’cause I was kinda soft.” The fast-burn Occhilupo metabolism kicked in: “I shed stones, not pounds.” Occ hit the road sweating Crisco, transformed inside the chrysalis of an Adidas tracksuit.

Occ would surf every day with McCoy. “But we’d never go to the good waves. We’d go to the ones no one else surfed, like Cobblestones.” The camera, of course, was a placebo for much of the time. “He didn’t have film in his camera? Really?” The 14-hour drive north to Gnaraloo became the pilgrimage. Occ barely qualifies as an avid outdoorsman, and on these trips was given the only Gnaraloo five-star accommodation—the Simpsons’ old caravan—while everyone else slept under the stars. Occ kept waking in the middle of the night and pissing into the kitchen sink which drained out right next to where McCoy was sleeping in the dirt.

McCoy was as much a spiritual confidante as he was a filmmaker, and he slowly worked on rebuilding Occ’s shattered confidence one Choctaw Indian proverb at a time. Anyone who knows McCoy knows he leads with his heart, and he was along for the ride as much as Occ. “I remember at Gnaraloo one time I hurt my back and had to sit out a swell,” recalls Occ. “I couldn’t surf. Jack was trying so hard to get me out there that he wouldn’t talk to me. We had the biggest fight, and that stuff happened from time to time. Then he’d cry and I’d cry and we’d make up.”

It was spiritual renewal as much as it was physical. “I’d wake up and the birds were calling and I could hear the surf. I just came alive again.” McCoy told him that all you need to get along in life is to have something to do, someone to love, and something to look forward to. Occ had his surfing back, he had Ballardie, and the one thing he was looking forward to, well, its name could not be spoken at that point. Occ wanted to go back on Tour.

Merchant, meanwhile, disenchanted with a Tour still dominated by shitty beachbreak events, was using Billabong’s booming clout to re-engineer it. The Billabong Challenge was built as a bridge between the Tour and the freesurfing worlds while also acting as a bridge between the Tour and Occ. He’d surfed Billabong’s Kirra event the previous year in good surf and it had stirred something. “I was chubby, but I was moving, and Kirra was good and sunny and beautiful and I was like, ‘I’ve so got to do this again.’”

The first Billabong Challenge was held in Gnaraloo, the second in J-Bay—two waves where Occ had history. Occ remained Merchant’s Golden Child, and it was as if the whole thing had been conceived more for Occ than for anyone else. “It was perfect for me because I’d already been to both a few times already.” The first Billabong Challenge was held in August 1995 at Gnaraloo. Eight surfers, one day of swell. The lineup was Slater, Rob Machado, Sunny Garcia, Shane Powell, Luke Egan, Antman Paterson, Johnny Boy Gomes, and Occy. While waiting for their day of swell, Occ played ping-pong with Slater, ate kangaroo tail roasted over an open fire, talked Tour with the Tour guys, asked about the new G-Land contest, asked questions like a kid, stirring the embers of a fire long dead.

He was in Hawaii a few months later and won a wildcard into the ’95 Pipe trials, and after surviving five heats made the main event. Occ’s success, however, was double-edged. His good friend, Sunny Garcia, went into Pipe—the final event of the season—with one hand on the world-title trophy, needing only to make one heat to secure what many locals considered his birthright. As the number-one seed, Garcia would surf against the lowest seed. “I remember the moment when I realized I’d have to surf against him,” recalls Occ, jabbing a finger at an imaginary heat sheet. “Shit…it was soooooo heavy.”

Occ does not deal with moral quandary well, never has, and with the North Shore flat for a week the prospect of surfing against Garcia cost him a lot of sleep. Garcia and Occ were tight, the pair having traveled through Sumba with McCoy filming Green Iguana. The Hawaiians expected Occ to throw the heat and hand Garcia the title. The islands wanted Garcia to win. Occ wanted Garcia to win. But this was also the Pipe Masters, the biggest contest in surfing and the first event of Occy’s latest career incarnation. Occ was jammed.

Ballardie was staying with Occ that winter on the North Shore and was home alone in their rented Rocky Point house when the phone rang. The voice on the other end of the line didn’t identify itself, but offered $20,000 if Occy threw the heat. Ballardie freaked, hung up, and ran up to Maurice Cole’s place. Occ was never told about it, but word of the offer leaked out among the Hawaiians and sparked an Eastside/Westside beef.

“It was ridiculously heavy,” recalls Occ. “I was getting threats and everyone is telling me they’re heavy guys. Uncle Bryan [Suratt] knew them, and I’d go, ‘Uncle Bryan, what do I do?’ And he goes, ‘Brah, don’t ask me! I can’t tell you what to do.’ And if he’s saying that, you know it’s heavy. I’m screwed here. Ben Aipa was coaching Sunny and he came up to me the morning before the heat—I was sitting on a table at Beach Park checking the surf—and said, ‘Look, do not lay down in that heat. You can’t give it to him, he has to earn it.’ That put my mind at ease. On the morning, it was cloudy and it was big and there were people everywhere. I remember Maurice walking me up the beach for protection and I’m like, ‘No, Maurice!’ I’m trying to stay undercover and he’s escorting me like I’m about to get attacked. I’m thinking, ‘Oh, no, this is bad.’”

Occ threw the heat. He let Garcia take any wave he wanted, gave Garcia priority four times, and when Garcia wiped out and snapped his board, Occ offered him his. But in a situation that could happen only to Occ, he couldn’t for the life of him lose the heat. Occ caught a couple of inside waves, knowing it would be insulting not to catch anything, figuring a surfer like Garcia would eventually find the waves to win. He didn’t. To Occ’s horror, the harder he tried to lose, the further ahead he got. Occ won the heat and took the only honorable course left to him: He kept on winning. Kelly Slater still needed to win the contest to take the world title from Garcia, and Occ would surf against Slater in the Pipe final to decide the world title. After winning 11 straight heats, though, the challenge of beating Slater in the final proved too much, Occ falling a wave short.

But Occ felt the old familiar pulse. He was hungry again and not for fried chicken. His lounge had preserved him perfectly. At 29—an age when you were considered dead to the Tour—Occ was back. Merchant wasn’t so sure. “He just wanted to see me back in good waves, and that just snowballed and re-awoke the need to win. I remember the night after I made the Pipe final I was so psyched on going back on Tour. I spoke with Gordon and he didn’t want me to. ‘Just do surf trips, Occ. What if it doesn’t work?’ I remember talking it out with him and it’s one of the only real times I’ve stood up for myself with him. I said, ‘Gordon, I really want to do this. Trust me.’”

The following year, Occ went hard at qualifying. Any man who would wake up in the morning and bang out a thousand sit-ups before greeting the day is in the grip of something fierce. Occ had teamed up with Joel Fitzgerald, and the pair would travel together for most of the year. Occ ate salad, didn’t drink, didn’t party. Joel Fitz may not have had a competitive bone in his body, but he was calm, and above all he lived to surf. Occ would roll out of bed and start chipping away at his sit-ups, 50, 100 at a time. He threw squats and push-ups in between sets. Joel Fitz joined in, more for moral support than anything. “It took nearly two hours,” recalls Occ of his morning routine. It was discipline like he’d never known and the weight melted off him. He started to look like the guy off the Ab-Buster commercial he used to watch on his couch at Kurnell while eating fried chicken. He started to look 18 again, which helped, as most of the guys he was surfing against now actually were 18. Occ qualified easily.

Occ’s comeback year on Tour, 1997, belonged to Slater. He won four of the first five events and had the crown by October. Occ, however, would finish the year second, and while Occ didn’t win an event, there were two notable results. The first was at G-Land, where he made the semis in perfect 8- to 10-foot surf, losing out eventually to good mate Luke Egan. It demonstrated to Occ that the better the waves got, the better he surfed. G-Land was the prototype event of the Dream Tour, and the whole Tour—per Merchant’s vision—was about to turn into one long surf trip.

Occ’s other moment in ’97 wasn’t on Tour, but in a specialty “skins” event at Bells. Occy cleaned them up with backhand surfing so visceral, instinctive, and breathtaking it’s still spoken about with reverence today by anyone who witnessed it. Riding a 6’4″ channel-bottom Dahlberg, he won 11 consecutive heats and pocketed $55,000 and a car, a stick-shift Jeep that he duly kangaroo-hopped out of the Bells car park and almost over the cliff. Then, when Occy won Bells the following year, in ’98—his first Tour win in 12 years—there was hardly a dry eye in the house as he finally got a chance to publicly thank his late father for his private support. An adoring public suddenly dared to dream. The idea of Mark Occhilupo: World Champion didn’t seem so batshit crazy after all, even if it seemed a little surreal to Occ himself. “I feel like I’m one of you watching me come back,” he finished on stage at Bells, “because…it just doesn’t feel like me. It feels like my brother or something.”

1999

The Dream Within a Dream Within a Dream

On the other side of the river in Teahupoo, the black-dirt path snakes through a grove

of overhanging casuarinas, lazy palms, and hibiscus. Tahitian kids kick a ball while the dogs do very little. The scene is a living, rioting Gauguin painting, a Tahitian cathedral, and late in the afternoon there’s a moment where the setting sun floods the fresco and turns it into a golden grotto. Missing only the harps and angels, it’s the kind of scene where you might expect to encounter some kind of resurrected religious figure out for

a stroll, and on cue, there was Occ.

“After winning that contest and walking back along the point, I had a flash this was going to be my year. It was a strong, overwhelming feeling, a spiritual feeling. The trees form a tunnel and it felt like I was in a tunnel and the tunnel was my journey, and I felt the title was waiting for me at the end of it.” An hour earlier, Occ had just won the Tahitian contest after being tubed for a week. As the final siren sounded, he was hit between the eyes by a rainbow. For the first time since October 1984, he was world number one, and he was rightly starting to question a major cosmic recalibration.

“Tahiti just kinda happened,” offers Occ, unable to put a finger on how and why he’d just won. It was the first year the Teahupoo event had been included on the Tour schedule, and along with the addition of Cloudbreak and Mundaka—classic, barreling lefts, all of them—it gave Occ a sense of his fate. “It hit me while I was walking on the path that I could tube ride my way to a world title.” That’s exactly what he did at the next event in Fiji, and suddenly he was not only the sentimental favorite for the title, he was the logical favorite. He somehow managed to lose early in his pet event at J-Bay, but made amends by winning in Mundaka. The oldest surfer on Tour had won all three new events, and suddenly the title was right there in front of him.

“I was so much wiser,” reflects Occ of ’99. “I’d made so many mistakes that I’d finally learned from them. I’d been there. I wasn’t going back down that road.” To say the world title was somehow written in the stars, however, would discredit Occy. He trained hard. He kept his head. First time around, he’d surfed on instinct and milked a God-given gift dry. Second time ’round, he clawed back. He channeled Luciano. He worked. “I never thought it was my destiny. I was never owed the title. I never thought that, and I never listened to anyone who told me that. But even when I was down I kept thinking of that tunnel in Tahiti. All year I kept coming back to that tunnel. The trees and the sunlight.”

The three events Occ won in ’99 also had one other common denominator: They all immediately felt like home. They were on the fringes, largely free of temptation, and all home to families Occ never knew he had. He walked through the door of Bure 1 on Namotu Island, Los Txopos restaurant in Mundaka, and the Drollets’ house in Tahiti and was immediately embraced like a long-lost son. He travelled with Luke Egan, who planned the logistics of Occ’s campaign that year with military precision. At home he had Ballardie and the kind of settled life he hadn’t experienced in 20 years. But, in reality, Occ had everyone. There was not a surfing soul between Kurnell and Zarautz who didn’t want to see this happen.

The anticipation, in many ways, was greater than the moment.

When it came, it had the qualities of an absurdist dream he once dreamt on his couch in 1990. Occy won the world title while drinking a coconut full of vodka on the beach of Rio de Janeiro. “It was a rainy, shitty, overcast day, I’d just made it through my heat against Raoni Monteiro, and I came in and they’re screaming something in Portuguese over the PA. I had no idea what it was, and Raoni comes over and raises my hand. What they were saying was that if Lowey and Mick Campbell lost that afternoon, I was going to win the title. If these guys lose, you’re going to win. I freaked, of course, and bolted up to one of those little coconut bars at the back of the beach, trying to get away from it all. Then Lowey lost, and Flavio was beating Mick Campbell and they gave me the coconut and I got the guy to put vodka in it to calm my nerves, then suddenly there is this huge crowd milling outside this little bar looking at me. And then Mick lost and they’re counting it down and all of a sudden here are all these people around me and I don’t know any of them, and suddenly I’m crowd surfing on top of them drinking a coconut full of vodka and I’m the world champ.”

Occ bought a business-class ticket home from Brazil but didn’t use it, instead he chose to drink at the back of the plane with the rest of the Australian surfers. Fifteen years after the calamity of ’84, the great, sprawling gutter ‘n’ stars epic that is the story of Mark Occhilupo finally had an ending not even Occ himself could have dreamed up.

“First time around I thought if I didn’t get it, then it was never going to happen. Then, when I got fat, it was a million to one.” He leans over. “I’ll let you in on a little secret…Kelly didn’t do the Tour the year I won.” He’s nudging me in the ribs and looking me in the eyes. I tell him I already knew that. “But you never let the truth get in the way of a good story. First time ’round I was good, but Curren was better. He was the Kelly of that age. And then second time around, Kelly was the Kelly of that age. But 1999 just happened. It was my year, I suppose, wasn’t it?”

Photo Credit: Joli

2000–2015

The Everyday King of Rainbow Bay

The first day of the new millennium, Mark Occhilupo was the world surfing champion. The world felt a little bizarre that day, but somehow right.

Occ’s win had been closure for surfers everywhere, but at home in Australia his unlikely comeback story had made him a national hero. In the absence of great artistic and academic icons, Australians love people who win things, and Occ was now a winner. He was mobbed wherever he went. He was bronzed, canonized, and everywhere. “I didn’t mind all the attention. I liked it, actually. I’d always wanted to be the guy, and now I was the guy. Does that make me sound like a bit of a wanker? Maybe, huh?”

After the three-week rolling party ran out of participants, Occ still hadn’t found a minute of peace to be alone with the enormity of his win. He can’t recall whether he had a manager at that stage to help him, but remembers, “That world-champ thing turned out to be hard work.” His head filled TV screens daily, bleeding eyes peering out at the adoring Australian public. He had his own album, his own documentary, he was doing books, he was invited to parties, awards nights, launches. The casino became a second home, and he’d sit at the table wearing dark sunglasses to hide his poker face with his cards facing out for all to see. The money rolled in and then straight back out again. “I remember the Globe guys handing over a royalty check for $400,000. For a shoe! It was radical.” Meanwhile, his board didn’t leave the rack and he didn’t do a single sit-up.

Occ’s first event as reigning world champion was just down the road at Snapper Rocks. He drew a local kid named Joel Parkinson. “Parko” was just 18, a wildcard, and, apart from watching his movies, hardly knew Occ at all. In fact, Occ had almost punched Parko a few weeks earlier on New Year’s Eve when Parko had laughed at Occ’s fruity fancy-dress costume. You don’t laugh at Occy. Things got awkward. Occy approached Parko before their heat in the Snapper car park with a proposition. Under gentlemen’s rules, Occ wanted to flip a coin for priority, but had just eaten a mouthful of green protein powder, which was foaming up rabidly. Parko couldn’t understand a word Occ said, saw Occ’s head turning green, and just said no to whatever it was he was saying. Occ was pissed. The pair paddled without a coin being flipped, Parkinson paddled straight to the inside, got the first wave, and won the heat easily.

The writing was on the wall, and ultimately Occ’s title defense would be in shambles. He’d finish the 2000 season 20th. “Twentieth? Really? Geez, I sucked. But I was still celebrating for that whole next year,” he contends. “I’d turn up at events and see all these friends who hadn’t seen me since I’d won, and the party would just start up again. And it didn’t matter that I’d lose, because I’d already won.” The following year, in 2001, Occ almost won an unlikely second world title when a 9/11-shortened season came down to a one-day turkey shoot at Sunset Beach with nine guys in contention. Occ lost his heat to Ben Bourgeois and finished runner-up to CJ Hobgood’s world title.

There was a generational change happening on Tour. One by one, Occy’s closest peers would drop off—Luke Egan, Matt Hoy, Damien Hardman, Sunny Garcia—and in their place was a new generation, all of whom had grown up wearing out videotapes of Occy surfing. For this group—Parko, Mick Fanning, the Irons brothers…hell, pretty much everyone on Tour—Occy would transform from idol to big brother. The elder statesman of the Tour with a behavioral age of 18, the Legend in Residence, the Minister for Good Times. “Everyone at first felt like I was this father figure, like Rabbit was for me, but here’s me mucking around worse than they were!” Just how much Occy meant to the guys on Tour was made clear when he lost a heat to Bruce Irons at J-Bay and Irons immediately stormed the judging tower, protesting wildly that Occy should have won.

Occ traveled the Tour with Parko and Andy, and amid the joy and the histrionics of world titles won and lost, Occy would provide a warm soul and a cold beer and a comic counterpoint. He’d start the day coming out of his room dancing to Barry White’s “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love” and would soon have the whole house dancing along with him, boards under arm, headed for the dawn surf. He then adopted a theme song, “Sunshine Reggae,” that would loop from dawn to dusk for years. “Just one more time, hey boys?” His iPod froze one morning in Tahiti, mid-“Sunshine Reggae,” and he asked Andy what was going on, to which Andy replied that the cassette inside was stuck. Occ spent the next 15 minutes trying to pull the iPod apart and find it. Eventually, and to his horror, Occ discovered the two guys who sang “Sunshine Reggae” weren’t hardcore Jamaicans as he’d thought, but two white Danish guys wearing business.

Physically, Occ endured remarkably. Despite a minor Rastafarian transformation, which had more to do with a lack of shampoo than an abundance of irie, he looks pretty much the same today as he did when he won the world title.

His weight, however, has fluctuated like the tide. Back in 2001 he made the cover of Tracks with a searing forehand cutback, only that while the rest of Occy had changed direction, 30 pounds of off-season stomach was still traveling down the line. Occ was seen at Bells a few weeks later dragging a trash can over to the magazine rack and dumping every one of the offending magazines. “I was huge and it was the biggest gutback. That was so not fair.” Occ’s physical appearance has always been two weeks behind his state of mind. The two are tail and dog. But while consistency is a crime Occy will never be charged with, the years since his title have been good to him, the oscillations more mild than wild.

Performance wise, Occy never caught fire again, at least not in an epochal J-Bay ’84 or Bells ’97 kinda way. The closest he came was a quarterfinal against Andy Irons at Bells in 2006. Halfway through the heat and with Andy holding priority, Occ stepped off the ski and rolled straight into a 10-foot set in the Bells Bowl. Andy could have swung and gone but happily let Occy go. “I remember the look on Andy’s face as I’m dropping down it: He’s at the bottom of the wave with this big smile on his face, I had a smile on my face, it was all-time.” The wave scored a 9.9, and Andy would later front the judges, complaining it should have been a 10. Occ surfed respectably and stayed in shape, his only indulgences in his Tour twilight a few afternoon beers and a cheeky spliff. His results, however, also moderated, and after his world title year he never won another Tour event. After finishing second in 2001, he finished 10th, 16th, 12th, 19th, 26th, and finally 45th.

Occ became the first surfer on Tour over 40, long before Slater made 40 seem passé, and there was actually far more conjecture about Slater retiring than Occ. No one wanted Occ to leave, and he was having too much fun to go anywhere. During the Fiji event in 2006, he’d lost early one morning and by midafternoon was several sheets to the wind.

He was standing on the bar singing a karaoke version of Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out of My Head.” The rendition was terrible, his dancing palsied but spirited. It was, however, quite a show for three in the afternoon, especially considering he was performing to an audience of one: himself. At that point you could rope him off and sell tickets. “I’ve matured in my partying,” Occy would later proudly claim.

Occy announced his retirement from the Tour at the end of 2005, then promptly showed up on opening day of the 2006 season. He finally walked away for good the following year. A career that began in tears against Shaun Tomson at Narrabeen finished 25 years later with tears against Troy Brooks at Pipeline. The breadth of his career—even considering his daytime TV years—was staggering. He’d surfed heats against both Dane Kealoha and John John Florence. He’d surfed against Bud Llamas and Bobby Martinez. Pro surfing had gone from Pennsylvania to Teahupoo. The surf industry had gone from Merchant’s garage to Wall Street. There’d been four American presidents and four Australian prime ministers. The only career Occ’s hadn’t out-spanned was Patch from “Days of Our Lives,” whom Occ still catches up with from time to time. When he retired, Occ promised, “There’ll be no comeback.” He’s tried twice since, and very nearly re-qualified for the Tour at age 46.

Primarily his job was to be Mark Occhilupo, a role he was eminently qualified for. Half a day as a roof tiler and half a day peeling shrimp as a kid was the sum total of Occ’s real-world job experience, but Merchant still had his back, and a contract as a Billabong “ambassador” meant Occ had the freedom to chase the bright lights that had beckoned since he was a child. He danced on national television (poorly). He hosted action-sports shows (well). “I’ve always loved being on TV. I don’t think I’m any good at it, but I just like it. It’s something I’ve always had. Don’t you think?”

He called heats at surfing contests, and, having ridden shotgun with Occy in the commentary booth, believe me, it’s a riot. He once called a slow-motion replay of a tube ride, counting the seconds in real time: “…8, 9, 10!” When it was pointed out to him that the replay was in slow motion, he comically counted the next replay in slow motion to match it. There is only one Occ. You’ll hear that a lot. The slapstick comedy, the social faux pas, and the malapropisms. And the Occhilupo laughing fit, triggered by a dog on a skateboard or something suitably absurd, is airborne-contagious and deadly. Occ is a fun guy to be around, occasionally too much fun.

But for a guy who threatened never to do so, he’s grown up. He’s been forced to.

In 2010 Occ spent his 43rd birthday up at Gnaraloo, and at sunset, body-stoned after a day of waves at Tombstones, he climbed the same sand dune he’d climbed on his birthday 17 years earlier and drank a beer, drew in the vista of the Indian Ocean, and took a moment to contemplate life. After staring at the horizon, he looked to his right and there was Andy Irons.

Irons’ career had, in many ways, mirrored Occ’s. Both prodigies, both wore their hearts on their sleeves, and both struggled with fame; one minute it was honey-coated, the next it was a room full of spiders. Occ had been close to Andy. Occ knew Andy was in trouble, the same trouble he’d been in 25 years earlier, a superstar giving in to superstar temptations. “When Andy was going through troubles, we wouldn’t see him for a couple of days, then he’d bounce back bigger and better, so we’d never get a chance to see him down, to talk about anything like that with him.”

Less than a year later, Andy Irons was found dead in a hotel room in Dallas, Texas. “It was the morning after the Melbourne Cup and Joel rang me and said, ‘Occ, it’s Andy…’ and he didn’t even need to finish the sentence. I knew. I just went, ‘No,’ and he went, ‘Yes.’ I had this hot-flush freak-out. I dropped the phone and ran upstairs.”

When asked if he feels he got the second chance Andy never did, Occ stops. “I think I did. I looked for help and I know Andy did too. The worst part about it for me was that he died alone, thousands of miles from home. He was trying to get home. I’ve done that so many times—had a couple of famous ones—just drop everything to get home…only Andy never made it.” Irons’ death stripped the innocence from pro surfing and much of the fairytale sheen from Occ’s story. “I know things could have ended so much differently for me. I know that now. I know how lucky I was.”

There’s a danger in telling the story of Mark Occhilupo as a fairytale. When you have a guy with Occy’s charisma and you have a perfect feel-good redemption moment of his world title, there’s the temptation to gloss over the fact that he should have won that world title 15 years earlier, maybe won another couple, and if a few things had gone down differently, we’d be telling a far darker tale. Imagine his barefoot-tequila-somersault motorbike crash had ended with him landing on his head instead of his feet. Or if he’d just decided the couch was just too damn comfortable. It could have ended oh so differently, and Occy knows he owes a lot of people for that.

While Occy’s career has been shepherded by a series of male mentors, it’s been the women who’ve guided Occ emotionally. When he’s sunk to his lowest, they’ve been the ones there to retrieve him. “The women save me. When I’m by myself, I get a bit lost.

My mum, my sisters, Anna, Cheron, Bea…Mae, all of them.” Occ and Ballardie divorced the year after he’d won the world title. It was almost as if Ballardie had been delivered by the cosmos to get Occy’s life back on track, and once that was done the relationship lost a sense of purpose. (Ballardie died in a car accident in 2007.) Occ started dating Mae Monteiro in 2002, and a year later Jay Occhilupo was born, christened at J-Bay. He was soon followed by his brother, Jonah. Occ was suddenly a dad. “Everyone says kids change your life, and I was waiting for that to happen.” He starts laughing. “Years on now, I’m still waiting.”

Occy’s story, in many ways, is as much the story of the characters that’ve entered his life to save him. Occ got by with a little help from his friends, and he’s had a conga line of mentors, coaches, life coaches, significant others, and spiritual actuaries who’ve felt compelled to do everything in their power to save the kid from both the world and himself. Some lasted a few months; others still play their assigned role. Some were incredibly qualified to do so. Some needed more help than Occy did.

Occ’s story might be incredible, but it didn’t happen in a vacuum, and the two men who helped launch Occ’s career back in 1983 have experienced contrasting twists of fate. Sarge was set to write Occy’s biography in 2007 when, after decades of Tour life, alcohol abuse, and mental instability, he made sexual advances on a sleeping male surfer one night in South Africa and was excommunicated entirely from professional surfing. Occ hasn’t seen him in years. Gordon Merchant, meanwhile, rode the highs of Billabong’s stock-exchange listing, making a fortune, then losing much of it when the surf bubble burst. Occ walked onto a plane at the Gold Coast airport recently, headed down the aisle back into coach, and got the shock of his life when he ran into Merchant. Occy was dressed in tracksuit pants and a hoodie, was wearing a backpack, and would not have looked too dissimilar to the 16-year-old Cronulla grommet Merchant sent out to see the world in 1983. Despite Occ being on the payroll, Merchant doesn’t see a lot of him these days, but when he spotted him on the plane that morning, you could see his face flush with pride, even after all these years.

Saving Occ proved an inexact science. Most who tried had different philosophies on how best to do it. Some clashed. Even today, 30 years later, there are still raw emotions—guilt, befuddlement, blame—about what happened to Occ in his prime, how he was let down by people close to him, how a once-in-a-generation talent was left shell-shocked on his parents’ couch for years. There is a depth of feeling that surrounds Occ that is hard to convey. To a man and a woman, all these people, however, still hold a deep respect and fondness for him, and if the phone rang tomorrow they would be there for him again in a heartbeat.

In the back bar of the Rainbow Bay Surf Club, in a nest of chirruping and flashing slot machines, Occ looked up at the screen where the keno numbers were being drawn and checked his ticket. “Six numbers out of 10. Hmm, not bad. I’ve had nine out of 10 twice. Ten grand, that is.” He told me he’s still waiting for the big one to drop. “I could retire,” he offered.

“Retire from what?” I asked. It was 2 p.m. on a Tuesday afternoon.

“Hmm, not sure what I’d be retiring from, but it’d be nice, though.” He ponders for a second. “I wonder if I ever had a real job how I’d cope. I’d probably love it, hey?” I told him he’s got the best job in the world. He gets paid to be himself.

Occ took a sip of his beer with one eye on the next set of numbers on the screen, and I asked him if he felt like he’s lived several lives. “I do. My first life dead-set feels like a different life, and I’ve had two or maybe three others since. It’s the way things have gone for me. I was born to go up and down, to have a bit of a wild ride.”

A month later, and after almost a decade of relative domestic harmony, Occy fell off the wagon, drinking. Monteiro had left with the kids. Occ got low again. He was found passed out in a neighbor’s garden one morning, having stacked his pushbike on the way to the bottle shop. He got low again, but something was different this time. I ran into him at the time on the footpath above Snapper Rocks. He was there with a film crew from Fuel TV, his new gig, and was sitting there with a microphone in hand and lights blinding him. Occ’s troubles hadn’t broken publicly, and I sat and watched him soldier through the interview, just the faintest hint of vulnerability showing from the corners of his eyes. I remember watching on and thinking how fucking brave it all seemed. This thing had a hold of him again, but instead of going with it, searching for the bottom like he once would’ve, Occ dug in, he was fighting.

The following year and back on track, Occ took 11-year-old Jay to Hawaii, just the pair of them for a month. Occ was the model father. The pair surfed themselves spare, had a ball, Occ even taking Jay out at Pipe on a small day, sitting him in the channel to watch, only for a sneaker sandbar set to clean them up. Now on the other side of his troubles, he’s finally getting some perspective on just how crazy his life has been. “It’s my makeup, my hardwiring; I just go and have fun. There’ve been wild times and scary times, but it’s funny, because I’m actually pretty routine-driven. The Tour never gave me that, but getting up early and taking the kids to school now gives me that. The Tour was the opposite and it would send me into a spin. I don’t drink much anymore. I feel too old the next morning. Instead I wake up full of energy, see my kids’ faces, see the sunrise, and still feel 16.”

And there’s the skinny. Surfing, especially for the oldest, saltiest of sea dogs, is a young man’s game. Head down to your local beach and you’ll see the joyless and the stuffy remove their sarcophagal business attire in the car park and paddle out and suddenly start dancing across the ocean. They’re drinking in a life force from the oceanic fizz. They’re surfing to stay young. They’re surfing in the hope that, just like Mark Occhilupo, it will keep them young at heart. Sadly, for most of us that golden bird of youth flies away one day never to return, but for Occy that day has yet to arrive.

One morning, while working on this story, I was on the Gold Coast and drove along Marine Parade, past Kirra, on the first morning of a big tropical swell. The ocean was white and boiling and there was nobody out except for…wait, no way, it’s him! Even silhouetted against the sunrise and half a mile out to sea, there is nobody who looks like Mark Occhilupo on a wave. The flamboyance, the hair flick, the palms and chin at 180 degrees to each other, Occ dancing as though nobody is watching. It could be ’79, ’89, ’99, or ’09, take your pick. Occ was a half mile down the point and had another half mile to go. He finally washed in way down the beach, down past North Kirra, and began the long walk back to his car at Snapper.

Only that he’d had the foresight to stash Jay’s electric skateboard in the bushes next to the surf club at North Kirra, ready to skate back to the car. So here he is, a 47-year-old Italian-Rastafarian slaloming at full speed between morning joggers

and saurian pensioners, surfboard under his arm, chuckling to himself at how clever he’d been. He really got the skateboard humming, and there was the faintest hint of smug satisfaction; for a guy who never plans anything, this was working out perfectly.

He arrived back at the car at Snapper quietly chuffed. He’d easily be home in time to drop the boys at school. And that’s when he saw the car locked and the keys still in

the ignition.

The saying goes, “Show me the boy at 7 and I’ll show you the man.” Well, we’ll show you Mark Occhilupo at 47 and we’ll show you the boy.

Amen to that.

Epilogue

The ocean has been good to Occy. He knows that, and next time you see him walking down to the beach to go surfing, watch him closely. “It’s always been the same,” he explains. “Every time I walk down to the water, I stop and let the ocean come to me. That’s our greeting. It’s not really a superstition, but I like to let the ocean know it’s in charge. It’s the boss. I do it every single time. Then, when the ocean’s at my feet, I walk back out with it, like it’s inviting me in, drawing me back out with it. It’s like it’s bringing me home.”