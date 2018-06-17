Did you know that Mason Ho has a magical power that allows him to surf (and get freakishly progressive) over extremely shallow reef sections without being seriously injured? It’s true. If you don’t believe me, just hit play on his newest edit above, and find out just how exact and head-scratching his reef dances are. Ho did admit that he hit a few rocks during the making of this edit, but that no boards were broken-only a lost fin and a minor surface ding. Pretty impressive if you watch the 55-second mark.