Mateus Herdy–the young Julian Wilson surf-alike you see ripping in the edit above–became the 2018 World Junior champion when he was just 17 years old, to the surprise of not many people. As the son of Brazilian legend Alexandre Herdy and the nephew of Guilherme Herdy, Mateus is quickly following in the high-flying footsteps of guys like Gabby Medina (ever heard of him?) and Italo Ferreira, clocking in solid results on the ‘QS and dropping insane edits like the one above. If Herdy keeps surfing at this sort of progressive level, we’ll likely see the young buck throwing down a mixed bag of tricks in front of ‘CT judges in no time.