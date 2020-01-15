Matt Meola is truly a freak of nature when it comes to landing technical, gravity-defying airs. He’s also, apparently, quickly becoming a master of parody in the realm of surf edits.

For his hilarious new short above, Meola does a take on the wildly popular series “Planet Earth” that, as you likely know, is narrated by the velvety voice of David Attenborough. Through the narration of someone who sounds a whole hell of a lot like Sir Attenborough, Meola is identified as a species known as the “surfing surfer.” “The island of Maui,” the British voice begins. “This is the windiest place on planet Earth. For most surfing surfers, these harsh winds are a terrible nuisance. But for this young surfing surfer, wind…is life.”

For the following 13 minutes, Meola does what fake-Attenborough describes as his “mating ritual”, which involves ripping the bag out of wind-torn ramps around Maui and taking flight on puntable sections in the South Pacific. The whole edit is filled with humorous bits and features a spate of absolutely jaw-dropping airs that few other “surfing surfers” besides Meola are able to master.

Click play and enjoy, and if you missed Meola’s previous work of comedy (the Weird-Al type edit he released after a trip to Waco, Texas set to the tune of his own satirized version of “Old Town Road”), check it here.