The waiting period for the MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal commences today at the oft-hollow Supertubos. Waves look like they should be pumping–which is great because if we’re lucky (or unlucky if you prefer a good title showdown at Pipe) we could see a certain someone crowned World Champ by the end of the waiting period. And who is that someone? Mr. Gabe Medina.

According to the WSL, after Filipe Toledo’s unfortunately early exit in France last week, Medina’s positioned himself as the only title contender to take the cake in Portugal. He’s sitting pretty with his yellow jersey right now, but the sparkling stars in the sky have to align just right in order for him to take his second title this week.

Toledo trails Medina on the rankings by a mere 320 points, which means there are a couple of scenarios that have to play out perfectly in order for him to clinch the title. According to the WSL number crunchers, for starters, he’ll have to win the whole shebang, and only under the circumstances of Toledo and Quick Pro France winner Julian Wilson not getting past a certain round. For the title race to continue at Pipe, Toledo will have to finish at a 9th or better and Wilson a 3rd place or better. Even if Medina wins the event and one of the two above scenarios happen, it all goes to Pipe.

Let the battle begin.