“Never in my life have I seen something like this.” These were the words Barton Lynch exclaimed on the live webcast as the Round of 16 heat between Caio Ibelli and Gabriel Medina ticked to zero. “This might be one of the cleverest tactical maneuvers we’ve seen in the history of the sport.”

The historical moment Barton was referencing happened just seconds prior, when Gabby Medina intentionally dropped in on Caio Ibelli (under Ibelli’s priority) in order to win the heat and keep his title dreams alive. How, you might wonder, would pulling a move like that result in Gabby taking the heat win?

Here’s what happened: Ibelli only had a low-range score on the board, and needed a mid-5-point ride in order to overtake Gabby. But Gabby, on the other hand, had a couple of decent scores in his pocket, and even if his highest scoring wave was dropped (say, in the case that he deliberately pulled a priority interference) he would still beat Ibelli.

In other words, Gabby clearly knew his second-highest score was enough to win the heat, and he knowingly interfered with Ibelli’s final wave in order to make that happen. It was a brazen yet strategic move to keep Ibelli from scoring a 5.67 or higher.

How did he know this, you might ask? The idea was his dad’s. Charlie’s. “Towards the end I got priority,” Ibelli told Rosy in his post-heat interview. “I started hearing his stepdad [shout],’You can burn him, you can burn him,’ and I’m like ‘I’ve never heard that before’….Then the next wave would’ve been my best wave, but he burned me.”

If you watch the replay of the heat, you’ll see Charlie standing at the water’s edge, shouting something in Portuguese towards the lineup. Then in the next shot, you see the camera zoom in on Gabby, who turned back towards the beach and gave his dad a big ol’ thumbs up. Now we know what Charlie was yelling.

Of course, the irony of Gabby getting a priority interference in an attempt to save his title dreams was not lost on anyone watching. As you’ll likely remember, Gabby got another priority interference against Caio Ibelli back in Portugal, which cost him the yellow jersey. It was the priority blunder heard around the world and became what many surf fans believed to be the moment when Gabby lost his chance at a third world title. Little did they know Gabby would do the same thing to keep his title hopes alive. That being said, there is a rule that disciplines unsportsmanlike interferences (rule 171.11), but at the time of this writing, it still looks like Gabby will move onto the quarters and continue on in the title race.

“I don’t think I’ve seen that [before], but it shows what kind of competitor he is,” Ibelli told Rosy. “He’ll do anything to win…That’s the mindset of champion.”

Stay tuned for more info throughout the day as Italo and Gabby battle it out for the 2019 World Title on finals day of the Pipe Masters.